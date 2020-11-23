Makers of Durgavati change the title of the film to Durgamati

Murtuza Iqbal







Last year, in November it was announced that Bhumi Pednekar will be seen in a movie titled Durgavati which will be directed by G. Ashok and Akshay Kumar, Bhushan Kumar and Vikram Malhotra will be producing the film.

A few weeks ago, it was revealed that the movie will be getting a direct-to-digital release on Amazon Prime Video on 11th December 2020. And now, a few days before the film’s release, the makers have changed the title of the movie. Durgavati is now titled Durgamati.





Bhumi Pednekar took to Instagram to share a new poster of the film with its new title. She posted, “आ रही है… #DURGAMATI #11thDecember #DurgamatiOnPrime @primevideoin @akshaykumar @ashokdirector #BhushanKumar @ivikramix @tseries.official @abundantiaent @arshad_warsi @SenguptaJisshu @mahieg @karankapadiaofficial @shikhaarif.sharma @babita.ashiwal.”

Well, we wonder why the makers opted to change the title of the film. It is to avoid any controversy or they wanted to sound like the original movie Bhaagamathie?

For the uninitiated, Durgamati is a remake of Telugu movie Bhaagamathie which starred Anushka Shetty in the lead role. G. Ashok, who has helmed the Hindi remake, had also directed the original movie.

While talking about the film, Bhumi had earlier stated, “It is the first time that I am helming a film alone and it is exciting as well as nerve-wrecking. There is a lot of responsibility on me. I have been very fortunate as an artist and I’m proud of my journey in cinema so far. So, I’m grateful for this opportunity. I have always had a co-star to share the responsibility with, now I am helming this film. I am really excited to see how people react to this. I have never looked like this; people have never seen me in this avatar.”

Durgamati also stars Arshad Warsi, Jisshu Sengupta, Mahie Gill and Karan Kapadia.





