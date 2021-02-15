Makers eyeing summer release for Vidya Balan’s Sherni

By: Mohnish Singh







While theatres in India have been allowed to restart operations with full occupancy, not many filmmakers are coming forward to release their films in cinemas. However, the buzz in the tinsel town has it that a few filmmakers have locked dates for the theatrical release of their films, and an official announcement on the same can be expected anytime soon.

Meanwhile, Vidya Balan has completed shooting for her next film Sherni, which will explore man-wildlife conflict with a nail-biting plot that revolves around a real-life incident. However, the makers are yet to take a decision on whether they want to release the film in theatres or head to a streaming media platform.

“While shooting has been completed, post-production work is on in full swing. We are yet to decide on which platform the film will release, but we are targeting a summer release; perhaps in June or July. So far, we plan to release it in theatres, but we will have to see how things pan out. We want the whole world to see it,” producer Vikram Malhotra told an Indian publication.







National Film Award-winning actress Vidya Balan was last seen in Anu Menon’s Shakuntala Devi (2020), which premiered on Amazon Prime Video. Also starring Sanya Malhotra, Jisshu Sengupta, and Amit Sadh in lead roles, the biographical drama received positive response from audiences and critics alike. From what we hear, she plays a powerful character in Sherni as well.

The forthcoming film has been directed by Amit Masurkar whose last directorial Newton (2017) was selected as India’s official entry for the 90th Academy Awards. Masurkar also directed the 2013 slacker-comedy Sulemani Keeda. Written by Aastha Tiku, Sherni has been bankrolled under the banners of T-Series Films and Abundantia Entertainment.

