Majid Majidi hopes to shoot another film in India

Majid Majidi (Photo credit: FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Acclaimed Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi on Thursday said he hopes to shoot another film in India after 2017’s Beyond The Clouds because he values Indian culture and cinema.

The director, known for movies such as the Oscar-nominated Children of Heaven and The Color of Paradise, said he hopes the two countries come together once again to share their cultures with each other.

We have similar cultures and customs between Iran and India. That’s why Indian cinema and Indian culture is valuable to me. That’s why six years ago I made a film in Mumbai called Beyond The Clouds. I hope we can get another opportunity where we can share our cultures once again,” Majidi said.

He was speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the 2023 Jagran Film Festival in New Delhi.

Majidi’s Beyond The Clouds, starring Ishaan Khatter and Malavika Mohanan, had served as the opening film for the 2017 International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa.

Speaking through an interpreter, the filmmaker said Indian cinema was introduced to the world through master director Satyajit Ray.

“We believe that cinema is an industry and an art as well. As much potential as it may have, Indian cinema has not shown that much in the world as it is,” he said.

“I’m not going to give any comments on what Bollywood cinema (does), but what the others like Satyajit Ray, Shyam Benegal, and Mira Nair who tried to make India seen… They were wonderful. I hope festivals like this show can show the value of Indian cinema to the world,” he added.

India has a great capacity and potential for young and huge cinema, the 64-year-old director said.

“I hope through these festivals they can support the youngsters so that they can show Indian culture and cinema properly to the world,” he said.

Majidi will be honoured at the festival with a cinematic retrospective, which will screen his movies such as Children of Heaven, The Song of Sparrows, and Beyond The Clouds.