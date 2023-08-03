Website Logo
  • Thursday, August 03, 2023
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Majid Majidi hopes to shoot another film in India

India has a great capacity and potential for young and huge cinema, the 64-year-old director said.

Majid Majidi (Photo credit: FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Acclaimed Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi on Thursday said he hopes to shoot another film in India after 2017’s Beyond The Clouds because he values Indian culture and cinema.

The director, known for movies such as the Oscar-nominated Children of Heaven and The Color of Paradise, said he hopes the two countries come together once again to share their cultures with each other.

We have similar cultures and customs between Iran and India. That’s why Indian cinema and Indian culture is valuable to me. That’s why six years ago I made a film in Mumbai called Beyond The Clouds. I hope we can get another opportunity where we can share our cultures once again,” Majidi said.

He was speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the 2023 Jagran Film Festival in New Delhi.

Majidi’s Beyond The Clouds, starring Ishaan Khatter and Malavika Mohanan, had served as the opening film for the 2017 International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa.

Speaking through an interpreter, the filmmaker said Indian cinema was introduced to the world through master director Satyajit Ray.

“We believe that cinema is an industry and an art as well. As much potential as it may have, Indian cinema has not shown that much in the world as it is,” he said.

“I’m not going to give any comments on what Bollywood cinema (does), but what the others like Satyajit Ray, Shyam Benegal, and Mira Nair who tried to make India seen… They were wonderful. I hope festivals like this show can show the value of Indian cinema to the world,” he added.

India has a great capacity and potential for young and huge cinema, the 64-year-old director said.

“I hope through these festivals they can support the youngsters so that they can show Indian culture and cinema properly to the world,” he said.

Majidi will be honoured at the festival with a cinematic retrospective, which will screen his movies such as Children of Heaven, The Song of Sparrows, and Beyond The Clouds.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Hollywood News
M Night Shyamalan to shoot his next film ‘Trap’ in Cincinnati
Hollywood News
Riz Ahmed lays out his reasons for not attending Locarno Film Festival
Entertainment
Hrithik Roshan’s ‘Koi…Mil Gaya’ to re-release in theatres
Entertainment
Rani Mukerji to deliver masterclass at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne
Entertainment
Fought the impulse to do something harmful to myself after ‘Omerta’, ‘Simran; failed: Hansal Mehta
Entertainment
Final goodbye to art director Nitin Desai
FILM
Trailer for Rajinikanth-starrer ‘Jailer’ unveiled
Entertainment
Adarsh Gourav to lead Reema Kagti’s next film ‘Superman of Malegaon’
MUSIC
AP Dhillon to come up with his docuseries
MUSIC
Birthday Special: The 5 best Charli XCX songs
Hollywood News
Everything we know about Dev Patel’s ‘The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar’
Entertainment
Akshay postpones ‘OMG 2’ trailer release in wake of Nitin Desai’s demise
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW