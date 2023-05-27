Website Logo
  • Saturday, May 27, 2023
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan says THIS show helped Never Have I Ever become ‘a thing’

The fourth and final season of Never Have I Ever is slated to premiere on Netflix on June 8, 2023.

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

After the astounding success of two seasons, Netflix is set to launch season 3 of Mindy Kaling’s hit series Never Have I Ever. The show sees Maitreyi Ramakrishnan return to reprise her popular role as Devi.

As the successful Netflix series, which follows a group of three best friends during their formative years as they navigate high school, gears up for its fourth and final season, Ramakrishnan talks about another Netflix show which played a part in shaping their beloved show.

The 21-year-old believes that Netflix’s other smash series, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, had a significant impact on her show’s production regarding South Asian representation.

“I started to really soak in what Devi meant to other people, what Devi has done as a whole for South Asian representation in a bunch of other different shows — that trickle effect. To All the Boys helped Never Have I Ever be a thing. It all helps.”

The fourth and final season of Never Have I Ever is slated to premiere on Netflix on June 8, 2023.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates!

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Cinema is instrument of social change: Dia Mirza 
Entertainment
I’m against propaganda films: Kamal Haasan on The Kerala Story controversy
Hollywood News
Trailer for Idris Elba, Archie Punjabi-starrer Hijack out
Hollywood News
American Sikh to world premiere at Tribeca Film Festival
Entertainment
Will not make Stree 2 under pressure: Rajkummar Rao
Hollywood News
Jameela Jamil says she ‘regrets’ feuding with Piers Morgan
Entertainment
Cannes 2023: Anushka Sharma makes her red carpet debut
Entertainment
Nimrat Kaur talks about her character in School of Lies
Hollywood News
Priyanka’s Citadel renewed for season 2
Entertainment
‘Jodi’ steals thunder of biopic planned by Imtiaz Ali
Hollywood News
Indira Varma onboards BBC drama Doctor Who
Entertainment
Manoj Bajpayee’s Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai receives thunderous response
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW