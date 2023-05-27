Maitreyi Ramakrishnan says THIS show helped Never Have I Ever become ‘a thing’

The fourth and final season of Never Have I Ever is slated to premiere on Netflix on June 8, 2023.

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

After the astounding success of two seasons, Netflix is set to launch season 3 of Mindy Kaling’s hit series Never Have I Ever. The show sees Maitreyi Ramakrishnan return to reprise her popular role as Devi.

As the successful Netflix series, which follows a group of three best friends during their formative years as they navigate high school, gears up for its fourth and final season, Ramakrishnan talks about another Netflix show which played a part in shaping their beloved show.

The 21-year-old believes that Netflix’s other smash series, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, had a significant impact on her show’s production regarding South Asian representation.

“I started to really soak in what Devi meant to other people, what Devi has done as a whole for South Asian representation in a bunch of other different shows — that trickle effect. To All the Boys helped Never Have I Ever be a thing. It all helps.”

