Maitreyi Ramakrishnan joins the cast of ‘Freaky Friday 2’

Shooting on the highly anticipated sequel has begun, Walt Disney Studios has announced.

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, who became a global sensation with her hit Netflix series Never Have I Ever, has joined the cast of Freaky Friday 2, a sequel to Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan’s 2003 comedy, the actress announced on Monday alongside a screenshot of a news report.

“Quite the freaky announcement on a Monday if I do say so myself,” the 22-year-old actress wrote on Instagram.

The studio shared a behind-the-scenes photo from the set of the sequel of the 2003 film.

Lohan and Curtis are reprising their roles of Anna and Tess Coleman, respectively, for Freaky Friday 2, which will hit the screens next year.

“The Colemans are back and coming to theaters in 2025! The sequel to Freaky Friday is now in production!” Walt Disney Studios said in an X post on Monday.

According to Variety, Sophia Hammons and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan are the two new additions to the film, which will also see other original cast members Mark Harmon, Chad Michael Murray, Christina Vidal Mitchell, Haley Hudson, Lucille Soong, Stephen Tobolowsky and Rosalind Chao return.

Julia Butters and Manny Jacinto also round out the cast of the movie, to be helmed by Nisha Ganatra.

Directed by Mark Waters, Freaky Friday followed the story of a mother-daughter duo, played by Curtis and Lohan, whose souls exchange after the visit to the mysterious Chinese restaurant as they wake up in each other’s body the next morning.

Andrew Gunn, who produced the 2003 original, is returning to back the sequel.

