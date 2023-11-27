Website Logo
  Monday, November 27, 2023
Mahira Khan set for Malayalam debut with Mohanlal

Meanwhile, Khan will next be seen in Pakistan’s first Netflix original Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo.

Mahira Khan (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

According to reports, Pakistani actress Mahira Khan is in final talks to headline a Malayalam-language film.

Titled L2 Empuraan, the film stars legendary Malayalam actor Mohanlal in the lead role.

If Khan manages to sign the film on the dotted line, she will not only make her Malayalam-language debut but will also feature in an Indian film after a long gap of 7 years after Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees.

She will play the female lead opposite Mohanlal in this action thriller which has Prithviraj Sukumaran attached as director.

Despite no official confirmation from the makers, inside sources reveal that Khan’s strong bond with director Prithviraj Sukumaran and his wife, journalist-producer Supriya Menon, could pave the way for her entry into L2 Empuraan.

The actress was recently seen holidaying with Prithviraj and Supriya in the Maldives.

Jointly produced by Aashirvad Cinemas and Lyca Productions, L2 Empuraan is a sequel to Lucifer and promises to be a cinematic spectacle.

Meanwhile, Mahira Khan will next be seen in Pakistan’s first Netflix original Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo. Pakistani heartthrobs Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed also play important roles, along with Ahad Raza Mir. The series is an official adaptation of Farhat Ishtiaq’s bestselling 2013 Urdu-language novel of the same name.

Mohanlal, on the other hand, is gearing up for the release of director Jeethu Joseph’s Neru, which is set to open in cinemas on December 21.

The superstar also has the most awaited project Malaikottai Vaaliban in the pipeline. Directed by acclaimed director Lijo Jose Pellissery, the film is scheduled to hit cinemas in March 2024.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

