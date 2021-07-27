Website Logo
  • Wednesday, July 28, 2021
Mahesh Babu to collaborate with Mani Ratnam?

By: Mohnish Singh

Rumours have been doing the rounds lately that Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu is joining hands with celebrated filmmaker Mani Ratman for a high-profile project. Ratnam has said several times in the past that he is always ready to work with the talented actor. He has even narrated a story to him. Both have confirmed the same in interviews, but whether or not Mahesh Babu has indeed given his final nod to Ratman is still not clear.

However, recently Mani Ratnam said that he is planning to direct film in Telugu soon. This led to speculations that this could be the same project that the filmmaker was planning with Mahesh Babu.

The actor is presently busy with his next film Sarkaru Vari Pata. He will then team up with SS Rajamouli for one of Indian cinema’s biggest films. KV Vijayendra Prasad is writing it. Looks like the actor will commence work on Ratnam’s film only after wrapping up the aforementioned projects.

As mentioned earlier, Mahesh Babu is presently busy shooting pending portions of his next Sarkaru Vari Pata. The Parashuram directorial had to pause production in March due to the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. Keerthy Suresh plays the female lead. Sarkaru Vari Pata is expected to hit screens next year in 2022.

Mani Ratnam, on the other hand, is also busy with his Tamil magnum-opus Ponniyin Selvan. The high-profile film boasts of an impressive star cast, including Vikram, Karthi, Jayaram, Trisha, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, and Aishwarya Lekshmi in prominent roles, and Prabhu, Sarathkumar, Vikram Prabhu, and Sobhita Dhulipala in supporting roles. The first part of the film is scheduled to release next year.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

