'Mahavatar Narsimha' becomes highest grossing Indian animated film ahead of UK, Australia and Europe release on 31 July

Highlights:

• Mahavatar Narsimha, India’s highest-grossing animated film of 2025, is set for a global release on 31 July.

• Directed by Ashwin Kumar and presented by Hombale Films, the film earned over £2.08 million (₹21.95 crore) in its first four days.

• It will open in the UK, Australia, Europe, Singapore, and Malaysia this week.

• The movie is the first part of a decade-long animated cinematic universe on Lord Vishnu’s avatars.

After a powerful domestic debut on 25 July 2025, Mahavatar Narsimha is now heading for a wide international release. The mythological animated film, directed by Ashwin Kumar, will begin screening across the UK, Australia, Europe, Singapore, and Malaysia starting 31 July. With strong box office figures and growing global interest in Indian mythological storytelling, the movie is set to break new ground for Indian animation overseas.

Theatrical release of Mahavatar Narsimha expands globally from July 31 Instagram/hombalefilms





Where is Mahavatar Narsimha releasing internationally?

Following its blockbuster success in India, where it grossed over £2.08 million (₹21.95 crore) in just four days, Mahavatar Narsimha is now confirmed to release in key international territories. Audiences in the UK, Australia, Europe, Singapore, and Malaysia can watch the film in theatres from Wednesday, 31 July.

The announcement was made by Hombale Films via social media, using the tagline:

“The roar goes global.”

Distributors such as Tolly Movies and DMY Creation are handling the international rollout in Australia and Malaysia respectively, while Europe’s release will be managed by 4SeasonCreation.

- YouTube youtu.be





What is Mahavatar Narsimha about?

The film is a retelling of the mythological story of Narsimha, the fourth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. Set during the Satya Yuga, it follows the tale of demon king Hiranyakashyap, who seeks revenge against Vishnu for his brother’s death. Blessed with immense power, Hiranyakashyap becomes a tyrant, until his son Prahlad’s devotion to Lord Vishnu leads to divine intervention. When the king attempts to harm his own child, Vishnu takes the form of Narsimha, half-man, half-lion, to restore cosmic order.

Indian mythological film Mahavatar Narsimha heads to international cinemas Instagram/hombalefilms





Who made Mahavatar Narsimha and what’s next?

The film is directed by Ashwin Kumar and produced by Kleem Productions’ Shilpaa Dhawan, Kushal Desai, and Chaitanya Desai. Music is composed by Sam CS, known for his intense background scores. While the voice cast has been kept under wraps, the film has been praised for its high production values and immersive sound design.

Hombale Films, which previously delivered hits like KGF Chapter 2 and Kantara, has announced that Mahavatar Narsimha is the first in a seven-part mythological animated franchise exploring the avatars of Lord Vishnu. The upcoming titles include:

• Mahavatar Parshuram (2027)

• Mahavatar Raghunandan (2029)

• Mahavatar Dwarkadhish (2031)

• Mahavatar Gokulananda (2033)

• Mahavatar Kalki – Part 1 & 2 (2035 & 2037)

This franchise aims to build a long-term animated universe rooted in Indian mythology, set to unfold over the next 12 years.





How has the response been so far?

Critics have noted the film’s ambition and emotional depth. Many praised it for its sincerity and called it a bold step forward for Indian animated mythological cinema. Audiences, particularly families, have responded positively to the film’s visuals, storyline, and messaging. With a steady rise in ticket sales and strong word of mouth, Mahavatar Narsimha is being viewed as a turning point for original Indian animated features.