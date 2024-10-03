  • Thursday, October 03, 2024
Mahatma Gandhi bust unveiled at Seattle Centre

The bust is positioned just below the Space Needle and adjacent to the Chihuly Garden and Glass Museum.

A bust of Mahatma Gandhi unveiled at the Seattle Centre (Photo: X)

By: Pramod Thomas

A bust of Mahatma Gandhi was unveiled at Seattle Centre on Wednesday (2), India’s Consulate General said in a statement.

“Gandhi ji’s bust adorns Seattle Centre! The first bust of Mahatma Gandhi was unveiled in Seattle today. Located at the base of the Space Needle, which receives 12 million visitors annually, Gandhi ji’s life and message now resonate in the US Pacific Northwest,” the Consulate posted on X.

The bust is positioned just below the Space Needle and adjacent to the Chihuly Garden and Glass Museum. This unveiling marks the first installation of Gandhi’s bust in a city known for its cultural landscape, the statement added.

The ceremony was attended by Seattle mayor Bruce Harrell, congressman Adam Smith, congresswoman Pramila Jayapal, Lt Gen Xavier Brunson, commander of the US First Corps in the Pacific Northwest, and Eddie Rye, chair of the Martin Luther King-Gandhi Initiative, along with Consul General of India, Prakash Gupta.

Members of the Indian American community also attended to pay their respects on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, the statement noted.

All dignitaries who spoke at the Gandhi Jayanti ceremony emphasised the values of Ahimsa (non-violence), Satyagraha (truth force), and Sarvodaya (welfare for all) as essential in contemporary times.

To mark the occasion, Washington governor Jay Inslee issued an official proclamation recognising the bust as a lasting tribute to Gandhi’s teachings and a powerful reminder of the impact of non-violence in driving change.

Another proclamation was issued by King County designating 2 October as Mahatma Gandhi Day across all 73 cities of the Greater Seattle area.

According to the statement, the installation of the Mahatma Gandhi bust in Seattle is part of a series of initiatives being gradually rolled out across the consular jurisdiction.

