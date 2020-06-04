Madhurima – A symbol of woman power and resilience

SMALL SCREEN STAR TALKS ABOUT HER TIME ON BIGG BOSS 13, LIFE IN LOCKDOWN, INSPIRATIONS AND FUTURE HOPES

by ASJAD NAZIR

EARLIER this year Bigg Boss 13 pulled in record-breaking figures, generated headlines globally and took over social media in a way not seen before by an Indian reality TV show.

One of the most memorable contestants from the season was actress Madhurima Tuli, who garnered attention for her powerful presence, which included being evicted early from the celebrity big brother house for striking her ex Vishal Aditya Singh with a frying pan. Since the series has ended, the small screen star’s popularity has soared and she has become somewhat of a symbol of girl power for women not willing to take any kind of nonsense thrown their way.

She is now very much focussed on her acting career and was in good spirits when Eastern Eye caught up with her for a catch up during lockdown.

How have you been handling the lockdown?

The lockdown has been really good so far. I have been trying to occupy myself by watching a lot of web shows. I’m doing a lot of dance and keeping myself motivated, doing yoga, household work and spending time with my family. So it’s been great, but yes, being in a lockdown is a little tough mentally. I think what helps you is being with the family, all together and spending time with them.

How do you look back on your career?

My career has been great so far. I have done a few mistakes because I didn’t have a godfather or someone to guide me, so obviously, I had to handle things myself and I tried doing that. I would say I am happy with whatever way it has shaped up and I’m enjoying every bit of it.

How do you look back on Bigg Boss 13 that generated so many headlines?

How do I look back at the Bigg Boss 13 journey? I think it was amazing as I had a great time in the house. There were good moments and bad moments also. The show was a big hit, so obviously, there had to be headlines about good moments and bad moments both, so I don’t regret it.

So you don’t regret participating in it?

I guess I don’t regret participating in the show. I think it is about how you deal with life also as it doesn’t always throw you flowers, it also throws thorns on you. So it’s how you deal with it, how you come out of the mess and keep moving ahead.

Do you think the show portrayed you fairly?

Honestly, I haven’t properly seen all the episodes of the show, but the kind of feedback I’m getting I’m sure they must have portrayed it well because there are people who really love me, so I don’t mind.

Which of the contestants are you in touch with?

I was in touch with a few people, but now I guess we all are busy with our lives, though sometimes we message each other. Not many of them, but surely a few of them.

What advice would you give anyone participating in future Big Boss series?

The advice I would give is to have patience, to be strong, and if anyone is trying to pull you down it is because they want you out of the show. So you do not want to do anything wrong where you get out of the show. So take a stand, voice out what you feel, and be correct in whatever you are voicing out, as it doesn’t make any sense otherwise. That’s how you’ll stand out and will survive longer.

Now your focus is back on acting, do you have a dream role you would love to portray?

I do have a lot of dream roles. I would like to play queen of Jhansi and would also like to play Princess Diana. There are so many biographies; I would love to play an athlete’s life story.

What have you been watching during lockdown and have you binge watched anything?

I have been watching a lot of shows. I’m binge watching right now Walking Dead, Money Heist, Stranger Things and Bodyguard, so there are a lot of shows I’m watching.

What is the master plan going forward?

To master something, so that would be kickboxing and piano. They are something on my mind right now, which I really want to learn. So I think kickboxing is something, which really helps you keep fit and makes you stronger. Piano is something very soothing and relaxes your mind, so that’s on my mind to learn.

What is the first thing you will do when the lockdown is over?

First thing I want to do after the lockdown is over, I think I would like to ride down to Bombay and definitely to the beach and take in the fresh air. I think that is very much required to be free, live like it’s all over and just the happily ever after.

What inspires you?

Life inspires me I think. God has given us a beautiful life and how you take it really inspires because you get a lot of good things and bad things. How you take up things and how you move forward in life that’s what inspires me.