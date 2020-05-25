Madhuri Dixit opens up about her recently released single Candle

A couple of days ago, Madhuri Dixit released her first single titled Candle. It’s an English song featuring the actress and she has also sung it.

Well, the song revolves around the current situation of the coronavirus outbreak, but recently, while talking to a tabloid, the actress revealed that it was recorded in Los Angeles before the pandemic. She stated, “It’s very relevant now with all of us fighting the virus by staying strong. But even back then, I could relate to it, because as an actress I have faced seemingly insurmountable situations like everyone else. You can’t get bogged down by them; you have to shine bright.”

Madhuri revealed that it was A&R’s Sat Bisla who commended her voice and encouraged her to sing. The actress said, “I took his advice and trained with voice coach Ron Anderson, who has helped singers like Whitney Houston, Mariah Carey, and Ariana Grande.”

The song was shot at her house in Mumbai with a professional camera that she had gifted her husband on his birthday in February. Madhuri stated, “Luckily, we had gifted Ram (husband) a professional camera on his birthday in February. A lot of online videos later, he got the setting right and shot the video. I had lights for my photoshoots at home and a textured glass pane provided the perfect backdrop. Of course, I did my own makeup.”

Talking about her films, Madhuri was last seen on the big screen in Kalank which unfortunately failed to make a mark at the box office. She currently has no movies in her kitty. But let’s hope that after the lockdown the actress announces her next movie soon.