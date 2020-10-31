Madhuri Dixit on 23 years of Dil To Pagal Hai: It is a film very close to my heart

Murtuza Iqbal







A few days ago, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge completed 25 years of its release, then Mohabbatein completed 20 years and today, Dil To Pagal Hai turns 23. The film starring Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Karisma Kapoor, and Akshay Kumar was a blockbuster at the box office and it was directed by late legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra.

Today, on the film’s 23rd anniversary, Madhuri Dixit posted on Instagram, “#DilTohPagalHai is a film very close to my heart. My character in the film shared my passion for dance & friendship. I remember when we were shooting, Yash ji would personally explain every single shot. It was a wonderful learning experience and working alongside @iamsrk @therealkarismakapoor & @akshaykumar is always memorable. #23YearsOfDTPH.”

Madhuri had won several awards for her performance in it including Filmfare Award for Best Actress.

Dil To Pagal Hai is was a musical-romantic film and it is mainly remembered for its songs that were composed by Uttam Singh and choreographed by Shiamak Davar. We surely can’t forget the dance face-off between Madhuri and Karishma; it was the highlight of the movie.







The official Instagram handle of YRF also posted, “A film that made us believe that – someone… somewhere… is made for us. #23YearsOfDilToPagalHai @iamsrk @madhuridixitnene @therealkarismakapoor @akshaykumar #YashChopra #UttamSingh #AnandBakshi.”

Talking about Madhuri Dixit’s upcoming projects, she will be seen in a Netflix series titled The Actress which is produced by Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainment.





