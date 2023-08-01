‘Made in Heaven 2’ will focus on women, LGBTQ community: Zoya Akhtar

The first season of Made in Heaven came out in 2019 and received critical-acclaim for its storytelling and performances by the lead cast.

Zoya Akhtar (Photo by Sujit Jaiswal / AFP)

By: Mohnish Singh

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar on Tuesday said that Made In Heaven season two will continue to train its lens on issues revolving around women and the LGBTQ community through its two protagonists, who run a wedding planning agency.

Set against the backdrop of quintessential Indian weddings, the first chapter revolved around two wedding planners — Arjun Mathur’s Karan Mehra and Sobhita Dhulipala’s Tara Khanna — navigating the big fat and often complicated Indian weddings while balancing conflicts in their own life.

The second season of Made in Heaven, according to Akhtar, who has created the series with Reema Kagti, will see Dhulipala and Mathur’s characters with a strong moral compass.

“The central two characters of the season are Tara and Karan, they are non-conformists and quite grey. They come with a sense of protectiveness, in a sense, about someone that comes into their lives, they have a strong moral compass.

“We also lens this show through women, through the LGBTQ community, so it’s an expansion of that, thematically. It’s been about fitting into society,” Akhtar told reporters here at the trailer launch of the Prime Video series.

Kagti said they are “obsessed” with exploring different experiences of women in society.

“We are trying to explore different aspects of female experience in a society like us, which is rooted in culture and is changing and modernising. I think we are obsessed with exploring different female angles,” she added.

The seven-episode season two is directed by Kagti and Akhtar along with Alankrita Shrivastava, Neeraj Ghaywan, and Nitya Mehra.

Shrivastava said though they carry forward the core theme of “Made in Heaven” in season two, the scale is bigger.

“We carry forward the things and core of the show but our endeavour with season two was to be more grand with the wedding and deeper with the characters. So, it is a more nuanced and layered look at the themes that we did in season one. It’s more of what you saw and is more poignant and more fun,” she said.

“There is love, family, togetherness, and romance that one holds dear but there is also much to change, (like) actualisation of how women are changing and (we) explore how tradition meets modernity,” she added.

