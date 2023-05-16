M. Night Shyamalan to begin filming his next Trap in June

Trap is presently due on August 2, 2024.

M. Night Shyamalan (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Well-known filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan is set to begin filming his next directorial venture Trap in June, according to reports.

During his interview with a news outlet, the Oscar-nominated filmmaker spilled some beans on the upcoming project. Describing it as “very unusual” compared to his previous outings, he said, “It’s a thriller. It’s very unusual and very new compared to what I’ve been trying to do [recently], but I’m feeling very excited about the story, so much so that I can’t wait to tell it to you guys.”

“I will say this, the angle into the story is why it’s so exciting. The story might be something that you’ve seen before but the angle is very, very unique – the point of view,” he added.

Trap will be directed by M. Night Shyamalan through his Blinding Edge Pictures banner as part of his new first-look deal with Warner Bros.

“Where I write and direct is my home,” Shyamalan said in a previous statement. “Disney and Universal, where I’ve made most of my films, will always be home and family to me. Warner Bros. has a storied history of cinema. Through its recent experiences, the company has rediscovered its love and appreciation for filmmakers and the impact of the theatrical experience. We all win when movies succeed in theatres. I believe David Zaslav, Michael De Luca, and Pam Abdy have dedicated themselves to unique filmmakers, and to filling theatres all around the world for years to come.”

In addition to Trap, Shyamalan is also focusing on The Watchers, which marks the directorial debut of his daughter Ishana Night Shyamalan. The film is expected to commence production soon and is scheduled to hit cinemas on June 7, 2024.