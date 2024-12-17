Skip to content
Over 300 Lycamobile UK workers face job uncertainty before Christmas

Staff at Lycamobile's London headquarters were told that the company is facing “serious challenges” and plans to cut up to 316 roles, retaining only 48 employees in the UK.

Lycamobile

Lycamobile is known for its pay-as-you-go SIM cards catering to low-paid workers making international calls. (Photo: X/@LycamobileUK)

By Eastern EyeDec 17, 2024
TELECOMS company Lycamobile has informed nearly 90 per cent of its UK workforce that their jobs are at risk, leaving over 300 employees uncertain about their futures just weeks before Christmas.

Staff at Lycamobile's London headquarters were told on Friday that the company is facing “serious challenges” and plans to cut up to 316 roles, retaining only 48 employees in the UK, The Guardian reported.

Owned by multimillionaire businessman and Tory donor Allirajah Subaskaran, Lycamobile is known for its pay-as-you-go SIM cards catering to low-paid workers making international calls.

The company reported a £24 million loss in 2022, and auditors have raised concerns about its financial transparency. Additionally, Lycamobile is in dispute with HMRC over an alleged £51 million unpaid VAT bill and last year was fined £8.3 million in France for money laundering and VAT fraud, the newspaper reported.

Addressing staff, Lycamobile’s general counsel, David Dobbie, cited competition, cost inflation, outdated technology, and inefficiencies from overlapping UK and India operations as reasons for the cuts.

He noted that customer service roles and other services will likely be moved offshore, including to India. The consultation process is set to begin, with no dismissals planned before 31 January.

Dobbie stated the restructuring aims to achieve “significant cost savings” and sought employees' cooperation.

The job cuts are expected to affect various Lyca group businesses, including media, property, and its Bella Cosa restaurant chain.

A Lycamobile spokesperson confirmed that no final decisions have been made, adding that the changes are part of a strategic review to align with long-term growth goals and digital transformation, The Guardian reported.

Tata Steel and JCB strike green steel deal

Wayne Asprey (L) with Anil Jhanji.

Tata Steel and JCB strike green steel deal

TATA STEEL UK and JCB have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to supply low-carbon 'green' steel, marking a significant step towards sustainable manufacturing in the UK.

The partnership will see Tata Steel supply green steel from its Port Talbot site to JCB once its transformation plans are completed.

Women comprise 40 per cent of board members of top UK companies

Seventy-one per cent of boards now report at least one woman in senior roles.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Survey: Ethnic diversity in UK boardrooms hits standstill

PROGRESS towards ethnic diversity in British corporate leadership has ground to a halt, with new data exposing a worrying trend of minimal representation at top-level management.

An annual survey by Spencer Stuart headhunters found that out of 196 new directors appointed in the past year, merely seven – or four per cent – were from ethnic minority backgrounds. This marks a dramatic decline from last year's 15 per cent, bringing the total ethnic minority representation on boards to just 12.5 per cent, the Times reported.

Economy shrinks for two consecutive months, first since Covid onset
The Canary Wharf business district including global financial institutions seen on June 22, 2023 in London. (Photo: Getty Images)

Economy shrinks for two consecutive months, first since Covid onset

THE UK economy shrank for the second consecutive month in October, marking the first back-to-back decline in output since the Covid-19 pandemic, according to data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Gross domestic product (GDP) fell by 0.1 per cent in October, mirroring the decline recorded in September.

Veon deal targets shared telecom assets in Pakistan

Infrastructure upgrades aim to enhance connectivity and efficiency

Veon deal targets shared telecom assets in Pakistan

PAKISTAN’S largest conglomerate, Engro Corp, in partnership with Veon, plans to expand telecom tower-sharing coverage and explore innovative new uses for telecom infrastructure.

“Pakistan is a very large market in terms of telecom, which keeps growing larger,” Samad Dawood, vice-chairman of Dawood Hercules Corp, which owns 40 per cent of Engro Corp, told Reuters.

Air passenger numbers to hit record 5.2 billion in 2025

China and India are among the fastest-growing domestic © Arun Sankar/AFP via Getty Images aviation markets, according to IATA

Air passenger numbers to hit record 5.2 billion in 2025

GLOBAL airline body IATA forecast on Tuesday (10) that industry-wide revenue will surpass $1 trillion (£782.8bn) in 2025, with passenger numbers expected to rise 6.7 per cent to a record 5.2 billion compared to 2024.

China and India are among the fastestgrowing domestic aviation markets, International Air Transport Association (IATA) director general Willie Walsh said.

