Luton mum urges people to get Covid jab

People wearing face coverings wait at a bus stop displaying a government advertisement promoting the NHS covid-19 vaccine booster programme in London. (Photo by TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Sattwik Biswal

A WOMAN with Covid-19 and while in coma gave birth to twins, has encouraged people to come forward and take the jab.

Sultana Ashiq, 34, from Luton, Bedfordshire, contracted the virus when she was nearly 31 weeks pregnant and had to remain in the ICU for 46 days, the BBC has reported.

Her twins Aizah and Amarah were successfuly born by C-Section, and she has asked the people to “get the vaccine to protect yourself, your family and your loved ones”.

Ashiq was ineligible for the vaccine at the time but now after recovering she has received all the three doses.

“I went to hospital and deteriorated really fast,” she told BBC Politics East.

“They were unable to manage my fever and had to induce a coma, and extract the babies with an emergency C-Section.

“I remained in a coma for 21 days.”

“My family got Covid again but not too bad and I was around them and didn’t get the slightest Covid,” she said.

Luton has reportedly one of the lowest uptakes in Covid-19 vaccinations in England. Nationally 63.8 per cent of people have received the booster jab, while in Luton only 37.1 per cent of people have received this dose.