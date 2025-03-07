Step inside Lumon: Visit the real ‘Severance’ building

Fans of the Apple TV+ series Severance can now step into the world of Lumon Industries by visiting the real-life building used as its headquarters. The Bell Works complex, located in Holmdel, New Jersey, serves as the eerie backdrop for the show’s corporate dystopia. This architectural wonder, originally designed by renowned Finnish-American architect Eero Saarinen, was once the home of Bell Labs, a hub of technological innovation. Today, it has been transformed into a mixed-use “metroburb” that combines office spaces, shops, and restaurants.

The connection between Bell Works and Severance

The unsettling corporate environment depicted in Severance plays a critical role in the show’s narrative. The Bell Works building, with its sleek, minimalist design and vast, open spaces, creates the perfect setting for Lumon Industries’ mysterious world. Its sharp angles, long hallways, and stark interiors echo the themes of control and isolation that define the show's corporate culture, which forces its employees to undergo a “severance” procedure that separates their work memories from their personal lives.

While Bell Works is much more welcoming in real life, the show captures its hauntingly sterile aesthetic, making it the ideal choice for filming. The building’s unique design draws parallels between modernist architecture and the sterile, controlled environment portrayed on-screen. Bell Works’ geometric lines and open-plan layout emphasise a sense of anonymity and detachment, adding to the unsettling atmosphere within Lumon Industries.

Exploring Bell Works: What to expect

Unlike its portrayal in Severance, Bell Works is far from a cold, dystopian workspace. The building has been transformed and now functions as a vibrant mixed-use space, attracting businesses, retailers, and the public. Rebranded as the "metroburb," Bell Works is a unique blend of the urban and suburban, offering a place where visitors can work, shop, dine, and socialise.

Visitors to Bell Works can explore its expansive atrium, where natural light pours in through the building’s glass walls, creating a welcoming atmosphere. Although the interior was slightly altered for the show, the building’s core features, such as its open spaces and striking design, remain intact. Fans of Severance will appreciate the sense of familiarity as they walk through the same halls featured in the series.

Bell Works offers much more than just an opportunity to step into a film set. The building houses various retail outlets, cafes, and restaurants, allowing visitors to enjoy a day out while soaking in the architectural beauty. Events such as farmers' markets, art exhibitions, and tech conferences are frequently held at the site, showcasing its versatility as a community space.

The architectural significance of Bell Works

Bell Works is more than just a location used for television; it has a rich history and is considered one of the most significant examples of modernist architecture in the United States. Originally built in 1962, the complex was designed by Saarinen, who also created other iconic buildings such as the Gateway Arch in St. Louis and the TWA Terminal at JFK Airport.

For decades, Bell Labs was a hub of technological advancement, where groundbreaking innovations, such as the transistor and the laser, were developed. As a result, Bell Labs became known as the birthplace of some of the most important scientific discoveries of the 20th century. Today, Bell Works continues to embody that spirit of innovation by fostering collaboration and creativity among businesses, artists, and entrepreneurs within its walls.

In the context of Severance, the building’s architecture plays a pivotal role in enhancing the narrative. The juxtaposition of Saarinen’s modernist design, which symbolised progress and innovation, against the dystopian, corporate-controlled world of Lumon Industries reflects the show’s central themes of identity, autonomy, and corporate overreach.

A must-visit destination for Severance fans and architecture enthusiasts

Whether you are a fan of Severance or simply interested in architecture, Bell Works is a must-see destination. Its sleek, futuristic design, combined with its historical significance, makes it a place where visitors can explore both the past and future of technological and architectural achievement. The building’s transformation from an innovation hub to a lively community space adds another layer of intrigue, offering an experience that goes beyond its role in the series.

For fans of Severance, walking through the halls of Bell Works offers a tangible connection to the show. It allows them to immerse themselves in the world of Lumon Industries but without the eerie sense of detachment that the series portrays. Instead, visitors will find a bustling, creative space where history and modern life converge.

If you’ve ever been curious to experience the unsettling world of Lumon Industries in real life, visiting Bell Works in Holmdel, New Jersey, is an opportunity you won’t want to miss. With its architectural beauty, rich history, and pop culture significance, Bell Works offers a unique destination that appeals to fans of the show and architecture lovers alike.