Website Logo
  • Tuesday, November 16, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 463,655
Total Cases 34,447,536
Today's Fatalities 125
Today's Cases 10,229
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 463,655
Total Cases 34,447,536
Today's Fatalities 125
Today's Cases 10,229

News

Lucky that I got a husband who understands my values: Malala

Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai sits next to husband Asser in a picture published with a social media post in which she announced her marriage, in Birmingham, Britain, on November 9, 2021. (Malin Fezehai – Twitter @ Malala/via REUTERS)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

NOBEL Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai, who married a top-ranked Pakistan cricket official last week, said she had concerns about marriage but she was lucky to get a husband “who understands my values”.

The women’s rights activist from Pakistan told the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show on Sunday (14) that she was not against marriage but her concerns surrounded the “imbalance of power” and the customs “influenced by patriarchy and misogyny”.

“I was not against marriage. I had concerns about marriage. That is true about many girls around the world who have seen reports about child marriages and reports of forced marriages… imbalance of power (in marriage), how girls and women make more compromises than men, and how a lot of these customs are influenced by patriarchy and misogyny.

“So you have to question the system you are living in and you have to question the status quo.”

She said, “I am lucky that I have found a person who understands my values”.

Malala, 24, who gained international recognition for her activism against the Taliban’s efforts to stop girls from attending school, said her husband Asser Malik understands her sense of humour and “we have a lot in common”.

Malik, who Malala met two years ago, is the general manager at Pakistan Cricket Board’s High Performance Centre in Lahore.

The couple married at a small ceremony at her home in Birmingham.

Malala’s comments in an interview to Vogue magazine in June had stirred controversy in Pakistan. The Oxford graduate had then said she was not sure if she would ever marry.

“I still don’t understand why people have to get married… If you want to have a person in your life, why do you have to sign marriage papers, why can’t it just be a partnership”, she had said.

When she was 15, she was shot in the head by a member of the Taliban in October 2012 and was flown to the UK to receive treatment.

On Sunday (14), Malala said she was concerned that the Taliban’s block on girls’ education in Afghanistan “will not be temporary, as claimed”.

“I’m afraid that this ban that they have announced right now that they’re calling temporary might not actually be temporary.”

A similar ban in 1996 “lasted for five years”, she pointed out.

After seizing power in August, the hardline Islamist Taliban in September excluded girls from returning to secondary school while ordering boys back to class.

The Taliban have claimed they will allow girls to return to schools once they have ensured security and stricter segregation – but many are sceptical.

“We’re calling on the Taliban to immediately allow girls to have access to their complete education, we’re calling on G20 leaders and other world leaders to ensure that girls’ rights are protected in Afghanistan,” Malala said.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Islamabad bids to quell rise in Pakistani Taliban attacks
INDIA
India opens to tourists after 20 months
UK
Wales first minister attends Diwali celebrations, Ganges project inauguration in Cardiff
UK
Royal Society of Arts honours Indian polymath Dev Arastu Panchariya as Full Fellow
UK
Climate experts support India’s stand on ‘phase down’ of coal
UK
India’s top court orders ‘work from home’ over pollution in capital
News
Britain to roll out Covid booster shots for people aged 40-49
News
Liverpool taxi blast was ‘terrorist incident’: Police
US
Kamala Harris still searching for her role
News
Sharma says China and India will need to explain coal move
US
South Asians among 10 dead in Texas concert tragedy
News
Indian trash-tackling brothers win global children’s prize
Eastern Eye

Videos

It’s a wrap for Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali…
Karanvir Sharma on his Diwali plans, favourite sweet, shares a…
Shivangi Khedkar talks about her Diwali plans, childhood memories of…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Jameela Jamil: The internet is so much harsher on women
Disney+ Hotstar announces premiere date for new streaming show Dil…
Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu changes shoot location
Inside Edge 3 to land on Amazon Prime Video in…
Rohit Shetty on box office success of Sooryavanshi: People told…
Pakistan’s Rizwan eyes more batting glory in Bangladesh
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE