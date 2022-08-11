Website Logo
  • Thursday, August 11, 2022
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

Low clear-up rates in burglary and theft ‘unacceptable and unsustainable’: Watchdog

Less than seven per cent of domestic burglaries ended in the offender being charged.

Representative image (iStock)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

The current low charge rates for burglary, robbery and theft were “acceptable and unsustainable”, a police watchdog said, calling for concerted efforts to address crimes that “strike at the heart” of people’s safety.

According to the HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS), police forces in England and Wales are not doing enough to help victims when they report crimes.

It said police personnel did not give victims any advice on crime-scene preservation during the initial call in nearly three-quarters of cases examined.

The watchdog’s report came after the Home Office revealed that less than seven per cent of domestic burglaries ended in the offender being charged, while the figure for theft cases was four per cent and just one per cent for car theft.

The HMICFRS said investigations were not thoroughly supervised, with a third of the cases examined having insufficient evidence of proper supervision.

HM Chief Inspector of Constabulary Andy Cooke said burglary, robbery and theft were not minor crimes as they would “strike at the heart of how safe people feel in their own homes or communities”.

“The current low charge rates for these crimes are unacceptable and unsustainable,” Cooke said and added, “there needs to be a concerted drive to address this issue because it directly affects the public’s confidence in the police’s ability to keep them safe”.

“At the moment, depending on where in England and Wales they live, some victims are more likely than others to get a thorough investigation from their force,” the Chief Inspector said.

The report recommended that burglary, theft and robbery scenes be managed according to national standards.

It said investigations should be effectively supervised.

“If I was burgled, I would fully expect to see a police officer there not because of what I do, but as a member of the public,” Cooke said emphasising the requirement of reassurance from the forces.

“I would want someone who understood how to gather forensic yield and would want to be kept updated in relation to the conduct of that case,” he said.

“But sometimes, sadly, that is not the response that we’re getting,” Cooke noted as he urged police to consistently improve the way they dealt with offences.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Women on vegetarian diets have 33% higher risk of hip fracture – Study
News
Braverman urges to take ‘radical action’ to counter influence of European human rights rules
News
London medical school benefitted from and contributed to British colonialism: Study
News
Have you been taking your painkillers wrong? Here’s what can make them work faster
News
London home of Dadabhai Naoroji, UK’s first Indian MP, gets Blue Plaque honour
News
I would rather lose than win on a false promise: Rishi Sunak
News
Former New Zealand cricket great Ross Taylor says he faced racism
News
‘ISIS Beatle’ Aine Davis charged with terror offences after arrest in UK
News
Olympic diver Tom Daley blames Britain’s colonial legacy for homophobic laws across Commonwealth…
News
Signage at Nottingham Castle, associated with legend of Robin Hood, says tea and…
News
Nearly 1 million children in London to be offered polio booster as virus…
News
Doctors and nurses ‘weight shame’ obese patients, research reveals
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Johnny Depp’s look as King Louis XV revealed in Netflix’s…
Low clear-up rates in burglary and theft ‘unacceptable and unsustainable’:…
Leytonstone murder: Boy, 17, charged with fatal daylight stabbing of…
Women on vegetarian diets have 33% higher risk of hip…
Braverman urges to take ‘radical action’ to counter influence of…
London medical school benefitted from and contributed to British colonialism:…