Lord’s turn #RedForRuth as Tendulkar releases signed prints

File photo of Andrew Strauss alongside sons Luca (left) and Sam ringing the bell ahead of the second Ashes Test match at Lord’s Cricket Ground in 2019. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

By: Sattwik Biswal

THE second day of the second Test between England and India at Lord’s on Friday (13) – turned red for the Ruth Strauss Foundation’s annual #RedforRuth day.

The Ruth Strauss Foundation was set up by Sir Andrew Strauss, in memory of his late wife, Ruth, who died of a non-smoking lung cancer, in December 2018. The Foundation aims to raise awareness of the importance of pre-bereavement support for families with children when facing the death of a parent.

Players from both the teams wore special commemorative shirts with the Ruth Strauss Foundation logo and red playing numbers.

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar is also showing his support by hand signing a limited number of prints. The prints as well as a VIP Red Arrows experience, a Lord’s nets and lunch day with Sir Andrew Strauss, signed shirts and caps from both the England and India teams, VIP tickets to the Capital Summertime Ball among other amazing prizes will be available exclusively to bid on from the #RedforRuth auction.

The auction went live from August 10, with Sachin Tendulkar prints being released on Thursday (12).

Strauss said: “We are delighted to once again see Lord’s turn Red for Ruth and are grateful for the ongoing support of the cricketing family and wider public. It’s through people’s generosity that we are able to bring Ruth’s vision of supporting families facing one of life’s toughest tests to life. Through the work of the Foundation and the launch of the Family Support Service we can give families who find themselves in a similar position to ours the help and guidance that is so badly needed.”

Tom Harrison, ECB chief executive officer said: “We are once again very proud to be supporting the Ruth Strauss Foundation. The dedication of everybody to make last year a success despite the challenges everyone faced on and off the field with the Covid-19 pandemic is a testament to how beloved the Strauss family are by the cricketing community. We look forward to the day returning to Lord’s after Emirates Old Trafford did a fantastic job last year. We will be joining the cricketing community in going #RedForRuth on 13 August to raise vital funds and remember Ruth.”