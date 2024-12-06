  • Friday, December 06, 2024
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

Lord Rami Ranger loses CBE after watchdog report

The decision followed a report by the Lords standards watchdog, which found that Lord Ranger had bullied and harassed journalist Poonam Joshi on social media.

Lord Ranger has donated approximately £1.5 million to the Conservative Party since 2009. (Photo: LinkedIn/Lord Rami Ranger)

By: EasternEye

CONSERVATIVE peer and donor Lord Rami Ranger has been stripped of his Commander of the British Empire (CBE) honour following a decision by the Forfeiture Committee.

The committee determined that he had brought the honours system into disrepute.

The decision followed a report by the Lords standards watchdog, which found that Lord Ranger had bullied and harassed journalist Poonam Joshi on social media. The committee also considered posts he made about the Sikh community and comments in the media about Pakistanis, the BBC reported.

A notice in the London Gazette stated that the King had directed Lord Ranger’s honour be “cancelled and annulled.” He was awarded the CBE in 2016 for services to business and community cohesion and was made a peer in 2019 under Theresa May’s resignation honours.

Lord Ranger called the decision “unjust” and vowed to explore “various legal avenues” to challenge it. A spokesperson for the peer said he had not committed any crime and argued that the honours system should protect free speech and thought.

The spokesperson added that Lord Ranger had apologised and undertaken rehabilitative work regarding the complaints made against him. They claimed the decision would “encourage spurious complaints” and described the process as “shameful.”

Lord Ranger was suspended from the Conservative parliamentary party last year following the Lords standards report but was reinstated in November. He has donated approximately £1.5 million to the Conservative Party since 2009.

The Forfeiture Committee advises on honour removals for reasons such as criminal offences, regulatory censure, or behaviour deemed to discredit the honours system.

Related Stories
News

Sadiq Khan set for knighthood in New Year honours: report
News

Nationwide radio fault disrupts rail services
News

Starmer sets out six targets to ‘take country forward’
News

Muhammad and Olivia top baby name charts in England and Wales
HEADLINE STORY

EXCLUSIVE: “Toxic racist Met incapable of reform”
HEADLINE STORY

Vodafone and Three merger gets approval
HEADLINE STORY

Australia look to bounce back against India in day-night Test
News

Government may nationalise British Steel amid standoff with owners
News

Jasleen Kaur wins 2024 Turner Prize
News

South Western Railway to be renationalised under Labour’s rail plan
HEADLINE STORY

Bangladesh cuts Adani Power imports by half
News

Will not choose between US and Europe, says Starmer
Videos

Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…

Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

It’s a wrap for Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Lord Rami Ranger Lord Rami Ranger loses CBE after watchdog report
RBI India’s central bank holds rates at 6.50 per cent despite…
West Midlands West Midlands chief constable faces bullying claim from former officer
John Lyttle Former Boohoo boss cites stalking and espionage in resignation
Sadiq Khan set for knighthood in New Year honours: report
UK visa Visa holders asked to switch to eVisa before year-end