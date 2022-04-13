Website Logo
  • Wednesday, April 13, 2022
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

Lord Bilimoria joins consortium aiming to buy Chelsea FC

Lord Karan Bilimoria

By: Sarwar Alam

Influential businessman Lord Karan Bilimoria has been added to the Ricketts family’s bid to buy Chelsea Football Club.

The Cobra Beer founder, who is a lifelong Chelsea fan, joins a consortium led by US multi-billionaires Ken Griffin and Dan Gilbert and Tom and Laura Ricketts – owners of the Chicago Cubs baseball team.

I founded Cobra Beer just down the road from Stamford Bridge and have been a season ticket holder for many years,” said Lord Bilimoria.

So when Tom Ricketts approached me to discuss a leading role in his bid group, there was no way I could refuse.

Tom and the wider group have a proven track record of running successful sports teams and a strong vision for both the club and the local community,” added Lord Bilimoria, who is the president of the Confederation of British Industry (CBI).

Ben Chilwell, Reece James, Kai Havertz and Tammy Abraham of Chelsea celebrates with the Champions League win in 2021
Ben Chilwell, Reece James, Kai Havertz and Tammy Abraham of Chelsea celebrates with the Champions League win in 2021 (Photo by Manu Fernandez – Pool/Getty Images)

Aside from being a successful businessman and politician, Lord Bilimoria is leading campaigner for equality and diversity.

He is the founding chairman of the UK India Business Council and is also chair of Change the Race Ratio, which is committed to increasing and championing ethnic minority diversity across businesses in the UK.

The move will further boost the bid team’s credentials and its connection with UK business, sport and politics,” the Ricketts family said in a statement.

Lord Bilimoria would join the Board of Chelsea as a Director if the bid is successful. He will act as an ambassador and support the club’s philanthropic programmes.”

Tom Ricketts added: “We have always been clear that having local expertise and perspectives on our bid is vital. Given Lord Bilimoria’s unparalleled credentials and his love for Chelsea, he is the perfect addition to our team.”

Owner Tom Ricketts of the Chicago Cubs is seen on the field before the Cubs take on the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field
Owner Tom Ricketts of the Chicago Cubs is seen on the field before the Cubs take on the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Chelsea were initially put up for sale by owner Roman Abramovich following Russia’s invasion and before sanctions were imposed on the oligarch by the British government, effectively giving it control of the club.

The Ricketts family, LA Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly and British business titan Jonathan Goldstein, Sir Martin Broughton and Lord Sebastian Coe, and Boston Celtics co-owner Steve Pagliuca are the final four contenders to buy the Blues.

The club’s sale is being overseen by US bank Raine Group with a deadline set for April 14th for final bids.

Raine will then put forward their preferred bid to the Government. The takeover of the club is expected to go through next month, with the sale expected to reach a sports-franchise record £3billion.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

HEADLINE STORY
UK inflation strikes 30-year high
News
Blinken: India-Russia relationship developed when ‘US was not a partner’
HEADLINE STORY
REVEALED: Judges’ Anger at “Whitewash” Hiring Review
News
Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak to be fined for breaching lockdown rules
HEADLINE STORY
Sri Lanka defaults on all foreign debt
News
Johnson agrees to Sunak’s investigation request
HEADLINE STORY
Chakrabarti cheers Life of Pi’s big wins at Olivier awards
INDIA
Biden, Modi discuss Ukraine war as India raises concern
News
MP Imran Ahmad Khan convicted of sexually abusing boy
News
Shehbaz Sharif elected as Pakistan’s new prime minister
News
Sunak requests independent review of his financial declarations
News
Glasgow to return seven ‘stolen’ artefacts to India
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Neither Army nor foreign country can safeguard Pakistan’s democracy: Imran…
Pakistan abolishes two weekly offs in government offices
Lord Bilimoria joins consortium aiming to buy Chelsea FC
Jaishankar, Tai discuss bilateral trade, barriers
India, UK discuss Enhanced Cyber Security Partnership
Dube, Uthappa fire IPL holders Chennai to first win