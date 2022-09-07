Website Logo
  • Wednesday, September 07, 2022
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Look what Rashmika Mandanna has to say about working with Big B and Allu Arjun

“I wanted to introduce myself but of course, sir (Amitabh Bachchan) was busy thinking about the scene and what to do and not to do”. But finally, I introduced myself and took a breath.

Bollywood director Vikash Bahl and actress Rashmika Mandanna poses for pictures during the trailer launch of their upcoming Indian Hindi-language family comedy-drama film ‘Goodbye’ in Mumbai on September 6, 2022. (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Melvin Samuel

Rashmika is gearing up for the release of her Bollywood debut ‘Goodbye’. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta and others. During the trailer launch of the film on Tuesday, the actor revealed the experience of working with Big B and Allu Arjun and also spilled beans about her first interaction with the veteran actor.

The trailer of her most awaited film ‘Goodbye’ starring Amitabh Bachchan was released! While the trailer looks very promising and the bond between Rashmika and Amitabh was surreal, there is a clip of her talking about BIG B in a media interaction. Rashmika said, ” We started shooting on my birthday and I met him for the first time then. I remember this day very clearly as I was waiting for him since I wanted to say hey. While I was standing in the corner, he crossed me and he went away”.

She added, ” I wanted to introduce myself but of course, sir was busy thinking about the scene and what to do and not to do”. But finally, I introduced myself and took a breath.

The ‘Sita Ramam’ actor revealed that she later went in, quickly introduced herself saying, “Hey sir, I am Rashmika and I will be playing your daughter”, then found her exit.

Rashmika shared her excitement and feelings when Amitabh tweeted about her. She found herself to be out of words when this happened. “One day I entered the sets and everybody was like “Did you check your tweeter?’ and when I did, I saw that Bachchan sir had posted a picture saying Pushpa”.

Rashmika also responded to the question when asked about working with two big A’s- Amitabh in ‘GoodBye’ and Allu Arjun in ‘Pushpa 2’. She said, “I am living my dream of working with two icons of Indian cinema.”

Meanwhile, Rashmika will also be seen in ‘Mission Majnu’ alongside Sidharth Malhotra and in director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s next ‘Animal’ opposite Ranbir Kapoor.

(ANI)

 

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Hollywood News
Chris Pine’s representative denies Harry Styles spitting rumours
Entertainment
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt face protests at Ujjain Mahakaleshwar Temple for ‘beef’ comment
Entertainment
Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri to attend the 10th South Indian International Movie Awards
Hollywood News
Elon Musk takes a swipe at Jeff Bezos for making Lord of the Rings: The…
FILM
Twitter becomes a filthy war zone for Mahesh Babu and Vijay fans; the latter’s fans…
Entertainment
Inspired by KGF, a teen brutally murders 4 security guards in MP; had plans to…
Hollywood News
Dwayne Johnson praises Brendan Fraser’s comeback movie; reveals The Mummy star ‘supported me…
Hollywood News
Watch: Tom Cruise performs death-defying stunt in viral BTS of Mission Impossible 7,…
Entertainment
Makers unveiled the trailer of Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna’s Goodbye – it…
Entertainment
Have Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi broken up? IPL founder changes Instagram bio…
Entertainment
Actor-turned-director Revathy joins hands with producer Suuraj Sinngh for a 3 film creative…
Hollywood News
Henry Cavill, Daisy Edgar-Jones & 5 other Hollywood A-listers set to confirm their…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Look what Rashmika Mandanna has to say about working with…
EXCLUSIVE: Embrace south Asian communities prime minister
Nepal cricket team captain Sandeep Lamichhane faces rape accusations
Darling of the UK right, Braverman gets govt’s toughest job
Chris Pine’s representative denies Harry Styles spitting rumours
Truss to meet cabinet, face MPs on first full day…