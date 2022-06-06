Website Logo
  • Monday, June 06, 2022
Trending Now:  

News

Longstanding kidney advocate and transplant recipient Kirit Modi given MBE

Kirit Modi

By: Mohnish Singh

Kirit Modi, Honorary President for the National Kidney Federation (NKF) and the National Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic (BAME) Transplant Alliance (NBTA) was among those that received royal honours last week.

The kidney advocate and transplant recipient was awarded an MBE as part of the Queen’s Birthday Honours List for the longstanding services to organ donation, particularly within the Black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) area.

As an Honorary President, Kirit has often spoken at the All Party Parliamentary Kidney Group meetings and written two Manifestos for change covering BAME issues and living kidney donation.

Committed to the role of service, Kirit is also Chairman for the Lister Area Kidney Patients Association (LAKPA), Chair of the Jain and Hindu Steering Group on Organ Donation (JHOD) and is a member of the project board for the Community Investment Scheme run by NHS Blood and Transplant (NHSBT).

In 2018, Kirit was awarded a Points of Light Award from the Prime Minister for his work on organ donation.

Expressing his gratitude to colleagues and being awarded the MBE, Kirit said: “It has been a great pleasure to work with dedicated colleagues in the National Kidney Federation (NKF), National BAME Transplant Alliance (NBTA), Lister Area Kidney Patients Association (LAKPA) and the Jain and Hindu Organ Donation Steering Group (JHOD), to improve the lives of kidney patients and to promote organ donation over many years. I am most grateful to the many NHS staff for the amazing care they have provided to me as a kidney transplant recipient. I am honoured to receive this recognition; it will provide more opportunities to continue my work.”

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Sri Lankan court lifts ban on detained Russian Aeroflot flight from leaving Colombo
UK
How a dance studio is helping disabled people find their feet
News
No-confidence vote: How to oust a Conservative leader
News
Pakistan summons Indian charge d’affaires over controversial remarks by BJP leaders against Prophet
INDIA
Prophet Muhammad remarks row: Islamic nations at odds with India
News
Confidence vote chance for Johnson to ‘draw a line and move on’
News
Platinum Jubilee celebrations come to a close: What happens next for the monarchy?
News
Overworked and under rested health staff ‘pose same risk on roads as intoxicated…
News
Boris Johnson was jerred because people are fed up: Keir Starmer
News
Kashmiri Pandits forced to leave their homes, BJP can’t handle Kashmir: Delhi CM…
PAKISTAN
Pakistan to raise defence spending: Will it stifle economic growth?
News
Ed Sheeran to crown queen’s four-day jubilee party
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Longstanding kidney advocate and transplant recipient Kirit Modi given MBE
Nick Jonas reveals his favourite Bollywood dance move; Priyanka reacts
Sri Lankan court lifts ban on detained Russian Aeroflot flight…
Expressions of inclusion
How a dance studio is helping disabled people find their…
No-confidence vote: How to oust a Conservative leader