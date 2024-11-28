  • Thursday, November 28, 2024
Long Covid doubles NHS costs, study finds

As many as 1.9 million people in UK have long Covid

The study urged policymakers to prioritise treatment and prevention for long Covid patients. (Photo for representation: iStock)

By: Pramod Thomas

PATIENTS with Long Covid incur more than double the healthcare costs compared to their pre-diagnosis levels, significantly straining the NHS, a new study revealed.

A new study published on Thursday (28) in the Journal of the Royal Society of Medicine pointed out the condition’s complexity and its far-reaching impact on health services, urging policymakers to prioritise treatment and prevention.

The study analysed healthcare usage among 282,000 UK patients with Long Covid, finding their annual median NHS costs surged from £294 pre-diagnosis to £705 post-diagnosis. In comparison, individuals who had Covid but did not develop Long Covid reported median annual costs of £447.

The findings underscore the higher demand for GP consultations, outpatient appointments, emergency department visits, and inpatient care among Long Covid patients.

Dr Yi Mu from the Institute of Health Informatics at University College London, who was joint first author on the study, said, “Long Covid is a debilitating disease for patients, presenting in a myriad of ways, with far-reaching implications for those affected. In this context, it is understandable that the people with Long Covid have complex healthcare needs and access services significantly more than others.

“Over two years, those with Long Covid experienced the highest hospitalisation rates among all control groups, reflecting the complexity and severity of their condition. Patients typically required a median of 9.9 GP consultations and 1.07 outpatient appointments annually—far exceeding usage by other groups. Emergency department visits and inpatient admissions were also markedly higher.”

Long Covid, characterised by a wide range of symptoms affecting multiple organs, remains a poorly understood condition. Researchers estimate that 1.9 million people in the UK and at least 65 million worldwide have been affected since the pandemic’s first wave.

Dr Ashkan Dashtban, another joint first author from the same institute, called for urgent measures:

“Government and policymakers must take immediate action. The treatment and prevention of Long Covid must be prioritised in research, practice, and policy.”

The study utilised data from NHS England’s Secure Data Environment. It examined adults diagnosed with Long Covid between January 2020 and January 2023, with participants having an average age of 48.

According to researchers, the high costs and extensive impact of Long Covid on patients and NHS services highlight the urgent need for targeted interventions and comprehensive support systems to ease the burden and enhance patient care.

