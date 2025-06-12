Skip to content
London Tech Week: Indian firms show investment intent

FTA and local support seen as key to rising activity

Keir Starmer at London Tech Week in London on Monday (9)

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeJun 12, 2025
MORE THAN 350 technology companies from India joined London Tech Week, which began on Monday – making it the largest-ever delegation from the country to attend the event.

London mayor Sadiq Khan’s office, City Hall, described the rise in Indian participation as a reflection of deepening ties between India and London’s tech sectors, following the recent signing of the India– UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

Prime minister Sir Keir Starmer unveiled a £187-million government “TechFirst” programme to bring digital skills and AI learning into classrooms and communities, training people of all ages and backgrounds for the tech careers of the future.

He also announced the launch of “Extract” – an AI assistant for planning officers and local councils developed by the UK government with support from Google.

Speaking at the London Tech Week, Starmer said, “For too long, our outdated planning system has held back our country – slowing down the development of vital infrastructure and making it harder to get the homes we need built.

“With Extract, we’re harnessing the power of AI to help planning officers cut red tape, speed up decisions, and unlock the new homes for hard-working people as part of our Plan for Change. It’s a bold step forward in our mission to build 1.5 million more homes and deliver a planning system that’s fit for the 21st century.”

London Tech Week is the UK’s largest technology event, held annually in June and brings together over 45,000 attendees from more than 90 countries, including innovators, investors, tech leaders, and policymakers.

Among Indian companies taking part are a mix of high growth and established firms such as The Black Box, Digi Osmosis, Bahwan CyberTek, Arya.ai, Mphasis, Helios Batteries, Fynd, Hyperready, MoneyHOP, Siam Computing.

Hemin Bharucha, chief representative of the mayor of London and regional director for India and the Middle East at London & Partners, noted the growing presence of Indian companies in London.

“London continues to be a preferred destination for Indian innovators and investors looking to scale globally, supported by a dynamic ecosystem that nurtures collaboration, innovation, and growth,” said Bharucha.

“Our record-breaking delegation at London Tech Week 2025 highlights the immense potential and ambition of Indian tech firms to contribute to London’s thriving technology landscape,” he added.

London & Partners, as the UK capital’s growth agency supported by the mayor of London, said it hoped to promote deeper partnerships and support Indian businesses as they expand in the UK.

“This collaboration not only strengthens bilateral ties, but also positions London and India at the forefront of the global tech revolution,” added Bharucha.

Over the past three years, India has emerged as the largest investor in London.

London & Partners figures show that 31 new Indian companies were established in London in 2023, followed by 23 in 2024, and a “game changing” nine companies have already set up in just the first two months of this new financial year. Earlier this year, fintech firms such as Paytm, India’s largest digital payments app, announced plans to invest in the UK to accelerate access to affordable digital payments and credit for small businesses.

WNS, a digital-led business transformation services company founded in India with a $2.7 billion (£2bn) market cap, will expand their London presence with a new office alongside an AI design hub. Similarly, Mphasis, an Indian tech business which has established an Innovation hub in London last year, is exploring how to scale their operations in the country. Ashish Devalekar, executive vice president and head of Europe, Mphasis, said, “The UK remains an innovation powerhouse and a global hub for world-leading businesses and talent. At Mphasis, we have steadily expanded our presence in the region over the past years, and we are now on the trajectory to double the headcount through our London Innovation Hub which we opened late last year.

“This centre is a testimony to our commitment to the UK and its vibrant tech scene and will be a focal point for developing next-generation solutions in AI, quantum computing, and beyond.”

