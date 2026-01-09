Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

London's Natural History Museum to host Pokémon pop-up shop exploring 'Pokécology'

Commemorative merchandise and ‘Pokécology’ theme offer fans a unique experience, while profits support Museum research

Pokémon pop-up Natural History Museum

All profits from the pop-up and online sales support the Museum’s charitable mission

Luke Dyson
Ashya Rose
By Ashya Rose Jan 09, 2026
Ashya Rose
Ashya Rose is a junior journalist with Eastern Eye. She graduated from Mar Ivanios College, Thiruvananthapuram, and holds a PG Diploma from Mathrubhumi Media School. With a strong background in journalism and media studies, she began her career writing for college newspapers and now covers business stories across all sectors.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights

  • Free, ticketed pop-up runs 26 January to 19 April at the Natural History Museum’s Cranbourne Boutique.
  • Exclusive Pikachu TCG Promo Card included with in-store purchases, launching at select UK retailers 30 January.
  • Products inspired by Museum’s iconic architecture and scientific illustrations, available in-store and online.
Pokémon fans in London can look forward to an immersive new experience as The Pokémon Company International teams up with the Natural History Museum for a special pop-up shop, running from Monday 26 January to Sunday 19 April 2026.
First announced in September 2025, the free, ticketed pop-up celebrates the theme of ‘Pokécology’, highlighting Pokémon’s interactions with the natural world and their diverse habitats.
Visitors who have secured tickets will explore themed merchandise and artwork inspired by the Museum’s iconic Hintze Hall and botanical ceiling panels, reimagined with Grass-type Pokémon such as Ivysaur and Victreebel.
Other designs draw from classic naturalist books and scientific illustrations, featuring Water- and Bug-type Pokémon, along with items celebrating Eevee’s evolutions.
The collection includes stationery, clothing, pins, bags, posters, gold-plated decorations, and Pikachu plushes.
Purchases made at the pop-up include the exclusive oversize Pikachu at the Museum Pokémon TCG Promo Card as a gift, with a limit of one per customer.
From Friday 30 January, the card will also be available at select UK retailers, though it will not be sold online. Many products will also launch online via the Natural History Museum shop from midday on 26 January 2026, while stocks last.
Selected items will become available on Pokémon Center UK in early February, with purchase limits applied to ensure fair access for fans.
All profits from the pop-up and online sales support the Museum’s charitable mission, including research by its 400 scientists working on solutions to the planetary emergency.
With this unique collaboration, Pokémon and the Natural History Museum offer fans a chance to combine their love of collectibles with environmental education and scientific inspiration.
natural history museum interactive experience london pokemon

Related News

jonathan mayer
Art & Culture

Jonathan Mayer on playing, teaching, and reimagining Indian classical music

Rajiv Jospeh's play explores empathy in conflict
Culture

Rajiv Jospeh's play explores empathy in conflict

Sophie Kinsella
Literature

Sophie Kinsella, author of the 'Shopaholic' series, dies after turning her cancer diagnosis into last book

Liverpool Beatles Museum
Art & Culture

Liverpool Beatles Museum honours city’s forgotten stars with hall of fame including Cilla Black and Sir Ken Dodd

More For You

How Hilary McGrady defied threats and worked to keep National Trust relevant

Portrait of Robert Clive

National Trust

How Hilary McGrady defied threats and worked to keep National Trust relevant

In 2020, Hilary McGrady was attacked by right-wing politicians and commentators when the National Trust published a 115-page landmark report, “Connections between colonialism and properties now in the care of the National Trust, including links with historic slavery”.

It said a third of its sites had ties to the “sometimes uncomfortable role that Britain, and Britons, have played in global history”.

Keep Reading Show less
© Copyright 2026 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us