London's Natural History Museum to host Pokémon pop-up shop exploring 'Pokécology'

Highlights

Free, ticketed pop-up runs 26 January to 19 April at the Natural History Museum’s Cranbourne Boutique.

Exclusive Pikachu TCG Promo Card included with in-store purchases, launching at select UK retailers 30 January.

Products inspired by Museum’s iconic architecture and scientific illustrations, available in-store and online.

Pokémon fans in London can look forward to an immersive new experience as The Pokémon Company International teams up with the Natural History Museum for a special pop-up shop, running from Monday 26 January to Sunday 19 April 2026.

First announced in September 2025, the free, ticketed pop-up celebrates the theme of ‘Pokécology’, highlighting Pokémon’s interactions with the natural world and their diverse habitats.

Visitors who have secured tickets will explore themed merchandise and artwork inspired by the Museum’s iconic Hintze Hall and botanical ceiling panels, reimagined with Grass-type Pokémon such as Ivysaur and Victreebel.

Other designs draw from classic naturalist books and scientific illustrations, featuring Water- and Bug-type Pokémon, along with items celebrating Eevee’s evolutions.

The collection includes stationery, clothing, pins, bags, posters, gold-plated decorations, and Pikachu plushes.

Purchases made at the pop-up include the exclusive oversize Pikachu at the Museum Pokémon TCG Promo Card as a gift, with a limit of one per customer.

From Friday 30 January, the card will also be available at select UK retailers, though it will not be sold online. Many products will also launch online via the Natural History Museum shop from midday on 26 January 2026, while stocks last.

Selected items will become available on Pokémon Center UK in early February, with purchase limits applied to ensure fair access for fans.

All profits from the pop-up and online sales support the Museum’s charitable mission, including research by its 400 scientists working on solutions to the planetary emergency.

With this unique collaboration, Pokémon and the Natural History Museum offer fans a chance to combine their love of collectibles with environmental education and scientific inspiration.