London mayoral candidate Shaun Bailey visits Swaminarayan temple in Neasden

SHAUN BAILEY, Conservative London mayoral candidate, last week visited the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Neasden, and hailed the temple’s “incredible work” during the pandemic.
During his visit, he was accompanied by Gagan Mohindra MP and local Cllr Ameet Jogia.
He also praised the temple for using its space as a vaccine centre “to encourage vaccine uptake for those from all faiths and backgrounds”.
Bailey, who is a former youth worker for 20 years, spoke about his plans to create 32 new youth zones if elected on May 6, and proposed that his youth centres could collaborate with BAPS “because of the extensive work they do and important outreach with communities”.
“I grew up near the Neasden area and would drive past the temple every day,” Bailey said.
“It is more than just a place of worship, it is a community hub. The temple educates the young, they look after the elderly and have been absolutely instrumental in feeding people through the lockdown and looking after people’s health as well.
“The Temple is doing incredible work by using their space to encourage vaccine uptake for those from all faiths and backgrounds and caring for the communities around them. It is a shining example of what makes our city so great. London truly is a city with the heart of a village,” he said.