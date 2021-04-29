Trending Now

London mayoral candidate Shaun Bailey visits Swaminarayan temple in Neasden


Shaun Bailey, Conservative London mayoral candidate, during his visit to BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Neasden.
Shaun Bailey, Conservative London mayoral candidate, during his visit to BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Neasden.

SHAUN BAILEY, Conservative London mayoral candidate, last week visited the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Neasden, and hailed the temple’s “incredible work” during the pandemic.

During his visit, he was accompanied by Gagan Mohindra MP and local Cllr Ameet Jogia.

He also praised the temple for using its space as a vaccine centre “to encourage vaccine uptake for those from all faiths and backgrounds”.

Bailey, who is a former youth worker for 20 years, spoke about his plans to create 32 new youth zones if elected on May 6, and proposed that his youth centres could collaborate with BAPS “because of the extensive work they do and important outreach with communities”.

“I grew up near the Neasden area and would drive past the temple every day,” Bailey said.

“It is more than just a place of worship, it is a community hub. The temple educates the young, they look after the elderly and have been absolutely instrumental in feeding people through the lockdown and looking after people’s health as well.

“The Temple is doing incredible work by using their space to encourage vaccine uptake for those from all faiths and backgrounds and caring for the communities around them. It is a shining example of what makes our city so great. London truly is a city with the heart of a village,” he said.











Most Popular

Shahid Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut urge people to register for Covid-19 vaccine

URGENT APPEAL: Help Save Lives in India

Art show takes on global Islamophobia

Ayushmann Khurrana: This pandemic has broken our hearts

France invests $550m in OneWeb to challenge Musk's SpaceX



>

Adblocker detected! Please consider reading this notice.

We've detected that you are using an Adblocker which is preventing the page from fully loading.

We don't have any banner, Flash, animation, obnoxious sound, or popup ad. We do not implement these annoying types of ads!

We depend on the revenues generated to operate the site, and continue to bring you great news content

Please add www.easterneye.biz to your ad blocking whitelist or disable your adblocking software.

×