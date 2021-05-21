Trending Now
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 291,331
Total Cases 26,031,991
Today's Fatalities 4,209
Today's Cases 259,551
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 291,331
Total Cases 26,031,991
Today's Fatalities 4,209
Today's Cases 259,551

London Indian Film Festival unveils line-up for 2021 edition [Highlights, Date]


English director Gurinder Chadha (Photo by JOEL SAGET / AFP) (Photo credit should read JOEL SAGET/AFP/Getty Images)
English director Gurinder Chadha (Photo by JOEL SAGET / AFP) (Photo credit should read JOEL SAGET/AFP/Getty Images)

A poignant and heartwarming documentary about an Indian woman who walked for 4,000 km over 240 days across India will be the opening movie of this year’s London Indian Film Festival.

“We will be showcasing the unstoppable force that is India’s rich and diverse filmmaking, and of course the festival will be helping to highlight and support COVID charities working in South Asia,” said LIFF Director Cary Rajinder Sawhney.

After the opening night gala with “W.O.M.B. (Women of My Billion)”, the festival will offer a slew of movies and talks under the strands of Young Rebel, which will feature movies by a host of talented emerging filmmakers, and Great British Asian Filmmakers that will honor Asif Kapadia ( The Warrior, Amy, Senna), and writer Hanif Kureishi ( My Beautiful Laundrette, The Buddha of Suburbia).

LIFF 2021 will also celebrate the 20th anniversary of the feel-good hit “Bend It Like Beckham” with an intro by director Gurinder Chadha. The year’s highlights also include on stage “Special In Conversations” with filmmaker Karan Johar along with actresses Jhanvi Kapoor and Shruti Hassan. The festival will also celebrate the legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray on his 100th birth anniversary.

LIFF is supported by the British Film Institute (BFI) and funds from the National Lottery. The Bagri Foundation-backed annual film festival will be screening across London, Birmingham, and Manchester until July 4 showing films with English subtitles across several languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Bengali, Urdu, Malayalam, Marathi, and Gujarati.

Other movies to feature in LIFF 2021 are “Ahimsa: Gandhi The Power of the Powerless”, Bengali drama “Searching For Happiness”, “Ghar ka Pata”, “Aise Hee,” “Brick Lane” and black comedy “Ashes On A Road Trip” among others.








Most Popular

Diana Penty launches Every Life Matters initiative to raise funds for needy amid the pandemic

Prince William rebukes BBC, says the broadcaster failed Diana

Shruti Haasan: I majorly miss the rest of the world

Academic's Royal Society honour

Shilpa Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Meezaan Jafri and Pranitha Subhash starrer Hungama 2 to get an OTT release?



Adblocker detected! Please consider reading this notice.

We've detected that you are using an Adblocker which is preventing the page from fully loading.

We don't have any banner, Flash, animation, obnoxious sound, or popup ad. We do not implement these annoying types of ads!

We depend on the revenues generated to operate the site, and continue to bring you great news content

Please add www.easterneye.biz to your ad blocking whitelist or disable your adblocking software.

×