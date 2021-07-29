Website Logo
  Thursday, July 29, 2021
London congestion charge rise to be made permanent

The statue of Charles I in Trafalgar Square in London. (REUTERS/Henry Nicholls)

By: Sattwik Biswal

THE daily congestion charge for driving into central London will be made permanent under Transport for London (Tfl) plans.

In a temporary move in June 2020, TfL had raised the charges from £11.50 to £15 a day, and now it would retain the higher price but reverse the increase in the scheme’s hours.

A public consultation would be held and London mayor Sadiq Khan urged Londoners to take part.

Now, except for Christmas Day, the charge currently applies between 07:00 BST and 22:00. During the pandemic it ran from 07:00 to 18:00 only on weekdays.

According to TfL’s new proposals, the charge would return to those hours, but be payable seven days a week.

This move has been welcomed by the entertainment businesses in London.

Kathryn McDowell, managing director of the London Symphony Orchestra, said more people would be able attend its events and “give the night-time economy a much-needed boost”.

Green Assembly member Sian Berry feels the changes risked “increasing pollution and danger in central London right when we need safer streets and lower traffic”.

