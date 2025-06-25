Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

7 ways Charli XCX made Valentino’s Puffer Gloss the standout beauty trend of 2025

From sweaty stages to red carpet close-ups, her gloss moments made plumping shimmer cool again.

charli xcx

Charli XCX finishing her make-up look with a swipe of Puffer Gloss.

Instagram/valentino.beauty
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiJun 25, 2025
Pooja Pillai
Pooja was born in Kochi and raised on a mix of newspapers, pop culture, and too many questions. She studied Communicative English and Journalism before earning her Master’s in Journalism from Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, and began her career interning at The Times of India and Channel I'M — where she later became a news anchor, scripting and presenting her own stories. Between deadlines, she’s worked across digital media platforms, covering politics, gender, pop culture, cinema, and everything in between. She has interviewed actors, creators, and changemakers, and occasionally edits her own video content — thanks to being certified in Photoshop and InDesign. In 2025, she joined the Asian Media Group in her first “official” newsroom gig, where she now covers entertainment, lifestyle, and the layered realities of South Asian identity. She believes storytelling should feel personal — even when it’s public — and likes to write not to please, but to provoke, question, and occasionally stir the pot.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Forget subtle. Charli XCX didn’t just wear Valentino’s Puffer Gloss. She almost weaponised it. During her chaotic Brat era, she turned a lip product into a cultural badge. This isn’t about a perfect pout. It’s about a tiny tube that became the emblem of her Brat era, bringing together instant plump, mirror shine and some real-life grit. Here’s how a lip gloss went from backstage essential to cultural phenomenon.

A formula built for extremes

This wasn't some dainty dab-on-and-forget-it situation. The Puffer Gloss was built for warfare, specifically, the warfare of a desert festival and a non-stop pop star.

  • Peppermint and peptides gave a noticeable tingle (a "moderate sting") for instant plump.
  • Hyaluronic acid and ceramides kept lips hydrated under desert sun or stage lights.
  • Non-gritty holographic glitter caught light without feeling cheap.

It worked. On stage, in heat, for hours. No melting, no disappearing act.


Charli’s Coachella glow-up

When Charli hit the main stage, her makeup artist layered Puffer Gloss in “In My Glowing Era” over a sheer matte base. As she sang, she reapplied live, smudged edges and all, turning touch-ups into ritual. The crowd went wild, and within hours the shade sold out at Sephora. Suddenly, everyone wanted a ticket to the “brat summer” beauty party.


Authenticity over polish

What makes Charli’s Puffer Gloss story so compelling is that she refused to hide. Her whole vibe – "chaotic chic" – was its DNA. Eye bags? “Chic.” Smudged liner? “Party-ready.” Her lips weren’t photoshopped pouts. In fact, they were real, raw and ridiculously glossy. She didn't just wear Moonlight Crush (her favourite deep grape shimmer); she compared its sparkle to the feeling of her song "party 4 u”: transformative, emotional, a little bit feral.


From desert sets to red carpet

Fast forward to the Met Gala, and Charli’s gloss took on a new mood. This time she chose “Warm It Up,” a rosy-brown shade that played against her gothic-tailored suit. Charli carried the damn gloss in her tiny purse. Paparazzi caught her with it. This wasn't just stage gear anymore; this was red-carpet essential, luxury with Brat attitude. It whispered, "Yeah, I need this everywhere."


The aftermath: From sold-out tube to generational totem

The "Charli effect" wasn't hype; it was carnage. Sephora? Ravaged. Nordstrom? Scrambling. But it went deeper than sales. Beauty editors, once side-eyeing plumpers, raved about its "balance of torture and triumph." It became shorthand for the entire Brat aesthetic: maximalist, nostalgic, unapologetically you. TikTok edits mashed gloss close-ups with "360" beats. Memes parodying "Puffer Gloss face" exploded. That slight tingle? Reframed as "pain for beauty" rebellion against boring wellness. It stopped being makeup. It became a generation's sticky, shiny, slightly-stinging flag.


The real why: It roared because it felt real

Charli didn’t reinvent lip gloss, but she reminded everyone what it can do when it’s part of something bigger. This gloss screamed because Charli made it human. She took it from the lab to the mosh pit to the Met steps, smudging it, reapplying it, living in it. It survived desert heat, complemented gothic tailoring, and still looked like a damn party in your bathroom mirror at 3 a.m. With Puffer Gloss, she didn’t sell a product. She sold a feeling: loud, messy, confident.

coachellalip productmet galavalentino’s puffer glosscharli xcx

Related News

M&S launches strawberries
Food

M&S launches strawberries and cream sandwich ahead of Wimbledon

Shubhanshu Shukla Honors India with Swades Song in Space
Entertainment

Shubhanshu Shukla plays Shah Rukh Khan’s 'Swades' song during historic Axiom-4 space mission launch

Wes Streeting
UK

Government to allocate £2.2bn NHS funding to poorest areas in England

More For You

PinkPantheress pulls out of Glastonbury night set as rising star Roza Terenzi

PinkPantheress drops out of Glastonbury’s Thursday lineup as Roza Terenzi steps in for late night set

Instagram/pinkpantheress/Getty Images

PinkPantheress cancels Thursday Glastonbury set as Roza Terenzi confirmed as replacement

Quick highlights:

  • PinkPantheress cancels her Thursday night slot at Glastonbury’s Levels stage.
  • Electronic act Roza Terenzi will now perform from 10:30 pm to midnight.
  • Organisers confirmed cancellation was not due to crowd concerns.
  • PinkPantheress still scheduled for Friday’s Woodsies stage set at 7:30 pm.

PinkPantheress has withdrawn from her Thursday night appearance at Glastonbury Festival just days before the event kicks off. The British pop star was set to perform a 30-minute set on the Silver Hayes Levels stage, but organisers have now confirmed a schedule reshuffle with Roza Terenzi taking over the late-night slot.

Keep ReadingShow less
Keerthy Suresh

Keerthy Suresh expands to Bollywood with Baby John, eyes pan-India presence

Instagram/keerthysureshofficial

From ‘Mahanati’ to ‘Baby John’: How Keerthy Suresh is going pan-India

Quick highlights:

  • Keerthy Suresh debuted in Bollywood with Baby John alongside Varun Dhawan
  • Won the National Award for her portrayal of Savitri in Mahanati
  • Working with major stars like Rajinikanth, Vijay, and Dhanush
  • Fronting bold female-centric films like Revolver Rita
  • Making her Hindi OTT debut with YRF’s Akka

Fresh off her Hindi film debut in Baby John opposite Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh is making her presence felt beyond the southern film industries. The National Award-winning actor, who has long been a familiar face in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam cinema, is now entering Bollywood and OTT spaces with calculated moves.

Keep ReadingShow less
Edinburgh Fringe 2025

Saaniya Abbas

getty images

Saaniya Abbas breaks barriers and funny bones at the Edinburgh Fringe

Saaniya Abbas is going to hell – and she is taking us with her.

Well, not literally. But in Hellarious, her blisteringly bold stand-up debut at this year’s Edinburgh Festival Fringe, the Dubai-based comedian dives headfirst into the kind of topics that might make more cautious comics sweat. These include divorce, cultural taboos, internet fame, and the eternal question of whether your mother was right about that fiery afterlife.

Keep ReadingShow less
Govinda Returns After 6-Year Break with Duniyadari

Govinda confirms comeback with Duniyadari after 6-year break

Getty Images

Govinda announces return with 'Duniyadari' after 6 years and drops dance rehearsal clip

Quick highlights:

  • Govinda announces his film Duniyadari, marking his return after a 6-year break.
  • The actor posted a dance rehearsal video on Instagram teasing his next project.
  • Fans flooded the comments with support as the video crossed 11 million views.
  • His earlier Avatar casting claim resurfaced after wife Sunita Ahuja’s recent remarks.

Govinda is gearing up for a big-screen comeback with his next film Duniyadari, six years after his last cinematic outing. The actor shared a short video on Instagram where he’s seen rehearsing a dance routine, sparking excitement among fans who grew up watching his energetic performances.

Keep ReadingShow less
paris fashion week

Lila Moss steps out in a sheer top and ruffled skirt at Paris Fashion Week

Getty Images

Kate Moss' daughter Lila frees the nipple at Paris Fashion Week sparking debate on runway nudity

Quick highlights:

• Lila Moss, 22, wore a see-through black top to the Saint Laurent menswear show in Paris on 24 June
• She styled the daring piece with a ruffled high-low skirt, stilettos, and a brown belt
• The model has followed in her mum Kate Moss’s footsteps since her runway debut in 2021
• She’s set to raid Kate’s wardrobe for Glastonbury Festival, which begins tomorrow

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc