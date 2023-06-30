Live performances and tours to look forward to in the months ahead

Asees Kaur

By: Eastern Eye

WITH huge concerts headlined by superb singers like The Nooran Sisters, Gurdas Maan, Sunidhi Chauhan, Ali Azmat and Atif Aslam already staged, it has been an action packed year for live music in the UK.

There are a lot more concerts on the way in the remaining six months of 2023. With that in mind, here is a preview of awesome acts to look out for in the months ahead.

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan: The Pakistani music maestro performing live in the UK has almost become like an annual event that music fans look forward to. While a couple of concerts will just see him perform qawwalis, most will be a mixture of Sufi music and hit Bollywood songs. Catch him live at Braehead Arena in Glasgow on Sunday (2), 02 City Hall in Newcastle next Thursday (6), De Montfort Hall in Leicester next Friday (7), Symphony Hall in Birmingham next Sunday (9), 02 Apollo in Manchester (on July 13 and 14) and Eventim Apollo in London (15 and 16). www.ticketmaster.co.uk

Asees Kaur: The rapidly rising singing star has made a huge impact in Indian cinema in recent years with hit songs like Raataan Lambiyan, Hui Malang and Bolna. She will embark on her debut UK tour with shows in Morningside Arena in Leicester next Saturday (8) and Indigo at 02 in London next Sunday (9). She has promised audiences a unique sonic and visual experience. www.rockonmusicuk.com

Sanam Marvi: The renowned Pakistani folk and Sufi singer will make her Manchester International Festival debut at Factory International next Saturday (8), with a performance celebrating the rich culture and sound of Pakistan. www.factoryinternational.org

Sid Sriram: He may have grown up in the US, but the singer and musician has made an incredible impact in Indian cinema with a string of successful songs, predominantly in Tamil and Telugu. He will deliver a concert with a full live band at OVO Arena in London on July 14. www.ovoarena.co.uk

Nitin Sawhney: The music maestro is one of the finest British Asian live performers of all time and that’s why his concerts are regularly sold out. Some of his forthcoming shows include July dates at Wigmore Hall in London (20) and The Curve in Leicester (23). Also look out for a concert at Royal Albert Hall in London on October 20. www.nitinsawhney.com

Womad festival: The annual Womad music festival (July 27-30) has a strong south Asian contingent. The variety of acts on the international line-up includes Malkit Singh, Amjad Ali Khan, with his sons Amaan and Ali Ayaan Bangash, Soumik Datta, Amrat Hussain Brothers Trio as well as the Orchestra Qawwali Project featuring Rushil Ranjan and Abi Sampa. www.womad.co.uk

Lata Mangeshkar tribute: There will be an epic tribute to Lata Mangeshkar at this year’s BBC Proms, at Royal Albert Hall in London on July 28. The City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra teams up with singers Palak Muchhal and Palash Muchhal at a concert that will present the late singer’s greatest songs in a unique way, combining classical music with world-class contemporary vocals. www.royalalberthall.com

Punjab Thumakda 2023: Three terrific talents with contrasting styles are teaming up for this musically rich concert at OVO Arena in London on August 13. Jasmine Sandlas, Arif Lohar and Kaka will perform their respective hits at the action-packed show. www.ovoarena.co.uk

Adnan Sami: The popular singer returns to the UK for a three date arena tour in August, after a long break, with shows at First Direct Arena in Leeds (11), OVO Arena in London (12) and Utilita Arena in Birmingham (13). He will put a new spin on his timeless classics, with a full live band and offer up his own version of familiar classics. www.ticketmaster.co.uk

Satinder Sartaaj: The singer, songwriter, musician, and poet having a huge following in the UK keeps bringing him back to these shores. His tour starting late August and running through until early September, has all his greatest hits. Look out for shows at Pavilion Theatre in Glasgow (24), Utilita Arena in Birmingham (27), OVO Arena in London (28), De Montfort Hall in Leicester (2) and St George’s Hall in Bradford (3). www.sartaajlive.com

Ammy Virk: He might have made his name as an actor, but Ammy Virk is at his best on stage with a full live band. With an impressive number of hits like Chand Sitare, Qismat and Wang Da Naap, he enjoys huge popularity. Look out for shows at Utilita Arena in Birmingham (September 30) and OVO Arena in London (October 8).

www.utilitaarenabham.co.uk and www.ovoarena.co.uk