  • Friday, March 18, 2022
CRICKET

Little known Afridi in Pakistan’s limited-overs squad for Australia series

Pakistan captain Babar Azam reacts during nets ahead of the 3rd ODI between England and Pakistan at Edgbaston on July 12, 2021 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

By: Sarwar Alam

Pakistan named two surprise inclusions to their limited-overs squads on Thursday for the one-day international and T20 matches against Australia later this month.

Little known spin-bowling allrounder Asif Afridi and wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Haris were brought in following impressive performances in the recently concluded Pakistan Super League.

The 35-year-old Afridi took eight wickets in five matches for Multan Sultans in the T20 tournament.

Haris, 20, smashed 166 runs in five matches at a strike rate of 186.5 for Peshawar in the PSL and impressed with both bat and gloves.

“This is a reward for the hard work and consistent performances by Afridi and Haris in the domestic circuit,” Pakistan’s chief selector Mohammad Wasim said in a statement.

The three-match one-day international starts on March 29, with the second and third games scheduled for March 31 and April 2.

The ODI series is part of the World Cup Super League, a qualification round for the 2023 World Cup to be held in India.

The only T20 International is set for April 5 in Rawalpindi.

Babar Azam will lead Pakistan in both formats.

The limited over matches are to be played in Rawalpindi but the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is considering moving the venue to Lahore, with a final decision expected in the next few days.

Australia are currently playing a three-match Test series in their first tour of Pakistan in 24 years, having previously refused to visit over security concerns.

The series is tied at 0-0 after the first two Tests were drawn in Rawalpindi and Karachi. The third match starts in Lahore on Monday.

Pakistan ODI squad: Babar Azam (capt), Abdullah Shafique, Asif Afridi, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shadab Khan, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

T20I squad: Babar Azam (capt), Asif Afridi, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

