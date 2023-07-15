LG inaugurates two multipurpose cinema halls in north Kashmir

The facilities at both locations will also house a cafe, VR, conference, and seminar facilities for youth.

Representational image

By: Mohnish Singh

Cinema halls made a return to north Kashmir after three decades as Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday inaugurated 100-seater multipurpose film theatres in Baramulla and Handwara towns of the union territory.

Similar theatres were inaugurated by the LG in Shopian and Pulwama districts, while a private company set up the valley’s first multiplex in Srinagar city last year.

“In yet another historic first after the abrogation of Article 370, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today inaugurated the 100-seater multipurpose cinema halls in Baramulla and Handwara,” an official spokesman said.

He said cinema has returned to Baramulla after more than three decades. The Lt Governor has pledged to set up a film theatre in every district to provide the big screen experience to the people. Sinha congratulated the people of Baramulla and Handwara on the occasion, saying the movie theatres are a reflection of the growing aspiration of Jammu & Kashmir.

The new multipurpose cinema halls under the public-private partnership are aimed at providing recreational facilities to the people, reviving vibrant cinema culture, space for the young generation to rejuvenate, discuss, and deliberate through seminars.

The facilities at both locations will also house a cafe, VR, conference, and seminar facilities for youth.

Rahul Nehra, Director Jadooz Media, said that the Bollywood blockbuster “Pathaan”, headlined by superstar Shah Rukh Khan, will be showcased at the newly inaugurated cinemas.