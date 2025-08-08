Skip to content
Lewis Hamilton’s big reveal has fans talking and now the truth is out

Hamilton’s cryptic post sparks retirement rumours but the truth may be commercial

Lewis Hamilton

The British racing icon, currently driving for Ferrari, first posted a teaser on 28 July

Getty Images
By Gayathri KallukaranAug 08, 2025
Highlights:

  • Lewis Hamilton teased a cryptic announcement on social media for 8 August
  • Speculation ranges from retirement to leaving Ferrari
  • Recent form and emotional comments at the Hungarian GP fuelled further rumours
  • The likely reveal is linked to his non-alcoholic spirit brand, Almave


Seven-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton has prompted speculation after teasing a mysterious announcement for today, 8 August.

The British racing icon, currently driving for Ferrari, first posted a teaser on 28 July, setting today's date as a moment for revelation. The post offered no detail only a vague visual and caption leading to wild speculation from fans and pundits alike.

Tensions were heightened following Hamilton’s disappointing performance at the Hungarian Grand Prix, where he qualified in P12 and finished outside the points, trailing well behind team-mate Charles Leclerc, who secured pole position.

Hungarian GP frustrations added fuel to the fire

After his early exit from Q2 at the Hungaroring where he’s previously claimed nine pole positions Hamilton expressed frustration, saying:

“Useless. Absolutely useless. They need to change driver.”

Although he later retracted those remarks and reiterated his love for racing and Ferrari, many interpreted the emotional outburst as a sign of deeper dissatisfaction. In the days that followed, social media and motorsport forums lit up with rumours suggesting the 39-year-old might announce his retirement or an early departure from Ferrari.

His comments on needing time to “reset” over the summer break, and predicting “tears” in the weeks ahead, further intensified speculation.

But is the announcement about business, not racing?

Despite the rumours, the most likely explanation is commercial rather than career-related.

Hamilton is a co-founder of Almave, a brand offering a premium non-alcoholic blue agave spirit designed to emulate the flavour of tequila. The brand, which launched in 2022, has received growing attention and Hamilton prominently features in its marketing.

On 7 August, Almave shared a social media post teasing something new coming on 8 August the same date Hamilton marked for his own reveal. A prior post also hinted at the launch of a new flavour, aligning the timelines and pointing to the announcement being related to his business venture rather than Formula One.

What’s next for Hamilton?

While Hamilton’s results so far in his first season with Ferrari have been underwhelming, and frustrations are understandably high, there is no concrete indication that he intends to retire or leave the team at this stage.

The likely announcement appears to be tied to his brand partnerships, specifically Almave, which is gaining traction in the non-alcoholic premium beverage space.

Still, with Hamilton, the intersection of sport, identity, and entrepreneurship continues to intrigue. Whatever the announcement may be, it reflects the multi-faceted nature of one of Britain’s most celebrated athletes.

