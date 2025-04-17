Skip to content
Leicestershire says no to Hindu and Sikh crematorium

The move proved to be divisive with the public, with more than 30 objections raised.

Objections focused on traffic, parking, and the site's rural setting

Eastern Eye
By Eastern Eye Apr 17, 2025
PLANS for a Hindu and Sikh crematorium in the Leicestershire countryside were rejected last week amid concerns, writes Tess Rushin.

While the applicant claimed there was a “strong” religious need for the building, fears of a lack of parking were raised.

The plan, by Ben Copeland of the CDS Group, first emerged last September for Scraptoft Lodge Farm in Keyham Lane, East Scraptoft. It looked to demolish a late 19th century farmhouse and outbuildings and replace it with a crematorium, while also providing a dining hall and car parking.

The crematorium was designed specifically for Leicestershire’s Hindu and Sikh communities, but proved to be divisive with the public, with more than 30 objections raised.

Some raised fears over the proposal’s design as well as concerns over parking provisions and access to the site.

One opponent said: “Our primary concern centres on the anticipated traffic increase through an area already burdened with inadequate road infrastructure. The existing roads are narrow and poorly maintained, struggling to accommodate current traffic volumes. The addition of funeral processions and increased vehicle movements would exacerbate congestion and pose significant safety risks for both drivers and pedestrians.”

There are plenty of backers for the development, with 56 letters of support submitted to Harborough District Council (HDC).

One supporter said: “This facility has the potential to enhance the quality of life in Leicestershire, ensuring that we honour our diverse communities, while also taking meaningful strides toward environmental responsibility.

“I believe this project is essential for fostering inclusivity, meeting the needs of our growing population, and contributing to a more sustainable future.”

CDS’s plans also included two chapels for the site, which would be expected to hold six ceremonies a day between them.

Copeland claimed there was a “strong” religious need for this type of faith-specific crematorium in the county.

However, Leicester City Council, who were consulted on the plans, believed the needs assessment in the plans was “misleading” and “significantly” overstated the case for cremation capacity at other existing sites in Leicestershire. Amid the concerns, the application was “called in” – meaning the decision was made at a planning meeting – by Harborough District Council last week.

Officers recommended to refuse the plan on grounds the development, given its location, scale, and design, would disrupt the existing character of the surrounding area.

HDC also believed the benefits associated with the proposed development would not outweigh this harm.

