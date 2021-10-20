Leicester’s bonfire and fireworks to return this year

Leicester’s biggest bonfire and fireworks display will return to the city this year. (iStock Image)

By: Sattwik Biswal

AFTER being cancelled last year due to the pandemic, Leicester’s biggest bonfire and fireworks display will be back to the city.

The event on November 6 at Abbey Park will feature live music and a fire-breathing dragon statue.

However, the nearby Nottingham has cancelled its official fireworks display for the second year too due to Covid-19 concerns.

Kellie Bugby from Leicester City Council, which would organise the event, said it was “fantastic” to be back.

She added: “We feel confident that in an enclosed park with a ticketed event we can go ahead safely.”

There would be measures in place to prevent the spread of infections, including regular cleaning of rides, with hand-sanitising stations in place, she said.

In the past, up to 26,000 people have watched the display.