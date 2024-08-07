  • Wednesday, August 07, 2024
Trending Now:  

News

Leicester Review: Have your say as deadline approaches

The Call for Evidence on the 2022 Leicester unrest is closing in under a week.

Dr Shaaz Mahboob (left) and Professor Hilary Pilkington

By: Eastern Eye

Dr Shaaz Mahboob and Professor Hilary Pilkington from the Independent Leicester Review Panel reflect on the meaning of community and the importance of hearing from all those impacted.

STRONG communities do not emerge from nowhere – they depend on consistent and collective commitment to living well together.

The time we have spent in Leicester over the past few months has confirmed for us that few places demonstrate this commitment as clearly as Leicester.

But we have also seen and heard how the events which took place in east Leicester in August and September 2022, often called the “civil unrest”, shocked those who live in or know the city.

The violence that has struck a number of towns and cities over the past few days shows the vulnerability of communities to the rapid escalation of events. It also underlines the importance of learning from earlier events in order to help our emergency services and local authorities respond and to build resilience across communities up and down the country.

Through the Independent Leicester Review, we are working to understand the complex combination of circumstances and factors that contributed to these events, and how the residents of Leicester can be supported to move forward and prevent these issues happening again.

We have been reaching out to communities and organisations to build as full a picture as possible of how best to achieve this and we launched our Call for Evidence in May in order to provide a direct route for individual residents and organisations to tell us about their experience and suggestions.

QR code
Use this QR code to access the Call for Evidence

The Call for Evidence remains open until Monday (12). It asks a number of straightforward questions, to which you can respond in your own words. Responses will be treated confidentially, and you may contribute anonymously if you so wish.

Whoever you are, whatever your background, if you witnessed or were involved in these events, or simply want to share your views on where Leicester goes from here, we want to hear from you.

To have your say, visit Independent review into civil unrest in Leicester 2022 – GOV.UK (www.gov.uk)

Related Stories
UK

British man wrongly imprisoned for murder dies in Florida prison
News

Muhammad Yunus to lead interim government amid chaos in Bangladesh
News

‘Recent violence makes many NHS workers feel afraid’
UK

London GP suspended for ‘staging assault’
News

Who is Tim Walz, running mate of Kamala Harris
News

Immigration lawyers fear attacks amid far-right protests
PAKISTAN

Pakistani man charged in US over Iran-linked assassination plot
News

Thousands of riot police on standby as more far-right protests planned
UK

Priti Patel: I will not allow Farage to destroy Conservative party
News

Right-wing extremists increase threats to UK Muslims: Report
News

British government urges UN investigation into violence in Bangladesh
News

What led to Sheikh Hasina’s downfall in Bangladesh
Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…

Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…

Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Paris Olympics 2024
Medal Table
Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
Great Britain 12 15 19 46
India 0 0 3 3
Pakistan 0 0 0 0
Bangladesh 0 0 0 0
Sri Lanka 0 0 0 0
Most Popular
Leicester Review: Have your say as deadline approaches
British man wrongly imprisoned for murder dies in Florida prison
Prakash Padukone Prakash Padukone says it’s time players become accountable
Barzakh Spooky side of Sanam Saeed
Bangladesh-Muhammad-Yunus Muhammad Yunus to lead interim government amid chaos in Bangladesh
‘Recent violence makes many NHS workers feel afraid’