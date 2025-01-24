Skip to content
Leicester University and Apollo launch digital health research centre

Leicester University and Apollo

The initiative will develop digital tools and precision solutions to improve disease prediction, prevention, and management in hospitals and communities. (Photo: X/@uniofleicester)

By Eastern EyeJan 24, 2025
The University of Leicester, The Apollo University, and Apollo Hospitals have jointly launched the Centre for Digital Health and Precision Medicine (CDHPM), aimed at advancing digital and personalised healthcare.

The centre’s India hub, based at The Apollo University in Chittoor, opened on Monday, with a UK hub located at the BHF Cardiovascular Research Centre, Glenfield Hospital, Leicester.

The CDHPM focuses on cardiovascular diseases, acute and emergency medicine, and multi-morbidity. The initiative will develop digital tools and precision solutions to improve disease prediction, prevention, and management in hospitals and communities.

The centre will be co-directed by professor Sir Nilesh J Samani from the University of Leicester and Dr Sujoy Kar of Apollo Hospitals.

The partnership will also launch healthcare programmes in 2025, including two master’s degrees for junior doctors from India and a mental health nursing course designed for general nurses.

These programmes aim to address shortages of specialist healthcare professionals in both India and the UK, with opportunities for placements in NHS hospitals.

In addition to healthcare initiatives, the partnership has introduced undergraduate programmes in business, management, and engineering, further expanding collaborative efforts between the two institutions.

University of Leicester vice-chancellor, professor Nishan Canagarajah, and Apollo Hospitals’ founder, Dr Prathap C Reddy, highlighted the potential of this collaboration to improve healthcare globally through innovation and advanced research.

This partnership builds on a 2023 Memorandum of Understanding, strengthening ties between the institutions.

