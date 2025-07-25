Skip to content
 
Leicester temple hosts week-long Shravan celebrations with visit from Indian spiritual leader

Jul 25, 2025
The Shree Hanuman Temple in Leicester is marking the sacred Hindu month of Shravan with a week-long celebration dedicated to Lord Shiva, running from 25th to 31st July.

A major highlight is the visit of His Holiness 1008 Acharya Shri Rakeshprasadji Maharaj from South Gujarat, India. On Saturday 26th July, he will lead a special recital and bless the formal inauguration of the temple’s newly built main entrance and foyer. The blessing ceremony begins at 9.30am, ahead of the main service at 10am.

Temple secretary Rajesh Patel said, “The daily recital allows devotees to immerse themselves in the divine energy of Shravan. We are honoured by the presence of His Holiness during this sacred time.”

The newly constructed entrance is seen as a symbolic gateway for spiritual reflection and community connection.

  

Open to all, the event invites members of the community to participate in prayers, receive blessings, and celebrate the auspicious month together.

For more information, contact the temple on 0116 266 5717, email info@salangpurdhamleicester.org.uk, or follow @salangpurdhamleicester on social media.

Event Highlights:

 
     
  • Daily Shravan recital: 25–31 July
  • Visit of His Holiness: 25 July
  • Blessing of new entrance: 26 July, 9.30am
The Shree Hanuman Temple was inaugurated in 2021, fulfilling a decades-long dream of local devotees inspired by the original Salangpur temple in Gujarat, India.

