Website Logo
  • Friday, November 11, 2022
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

Leicester police chief Rupert Matthews accused of showing ‘lack of engagement’ during unrest

Labour peer Lord Bach, who held the post of PCC from 2016 until 2021, brought the ‘inaction from the police boss’ to the attention of the Home Office during debate in the House of Lords on October 31.

Rupert Matthews (Photo: rupertmatthews.org.uk)

By: Pramod Thomas

Leicester police chief is accused of ‘masterful inactivity’ and showing ‘lack of engagement’ with communities during the communal unrest in the city in the past few months, according to a report.

Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Rupert Matthews was also accused by his predecessor Lord Willy Bach of being absent during the violent disorder in the city, reported Leicester Mercury.

According to reports, Matthews was ‘absent’ when unlawful events happened in the city.

As many as 61 arrests were made in the wake of the violence and disorder involving members of Hindu and Muslim communities in Leicester between August and September 2022. Tensions erupted after a cricket match between India and Pakistan played in Dubai on August 28.

Labour peer Lord Bach, who held the post of PCC from 2016 until 2021, brought the ‘inaction from the police boss’ to the attention of the Home Office during debate in the House of Lords on October 31.

Matthews, who became PCC last year, strongly defended his position, saying that ‘he had decided that the disturbances in east Leicester were an operational priority, not a platform for political grandstanding’.

“Surely it should be the priority of every PCC to intervene and do what they can to prevent, stop and sort out community unrest of this nature by decreasing tensions, talking to the various leaders and bringing people together,” Lord Bach is reported to have said in the debate about plans to review the powers and functions of PCCs.

“Apart from a brief statement and a silent attendance at a post-troubles meeting with the city mayor, he frankly kept out of it, finding displacement activities.”

He added that the alleged absence of Matthews during the unrest was noted by a number of ‘senior people’.

In a statement on September 18, a day after an ‘unauthorised protest’ which turned hostile and violent, the police chief claimed that he was ‘talking to community leaders’ to restore peace.

While responding to Lord Bach’s criticism, Matthews said that he is focusing on ensuring that the police had the resources necessary to keep people safe as he believes in practical solutions to such problems.

“Public safety is paramount, which is why, having listened to the views of many stakeholders and local community leaders, I have agreed to fund additional CCTV provision for east Leicester worth £53,000. That investment will deliver tangible outcomes, it will support the work to increase feelings of safety in the community and it will help to identify those who commit crimes of any kind in the area,” he was quoted as saying by the Leicester Mercury.

“I have always made it clear that I am keen to work with our various partners in the city and am grateful to all those, from different communities, who have welcomed me to their meetings and approached me with their views. As always, working together we will achieve far more.”

Earlier, Matthews was criticised over much-contested appointment of Mike Veale, formerly chief constable of Cleveland Police, as his adviser. Veale is awaiting a misconduct hearing for allegations made against him during his time in the top job but a date has not been set.

Matthews spent eight years as a unitary authority councillor, two years as a member of the European Parliament. He worked in publishing writing a wide variety of children’s and history books, including one on The Battle of Lincoln and food and drink in Leicestershire.

According to reports, police investigation into more than 150 incidents in connection with the Leicester violence is still ongoing.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Mahek Bukhari trial: No evidence TikTok star’s car was involved in crash
News
Sadiq Khan says tackling violence in London is ‘top priority’
News
Having sex could trigger life-threatening asthma attack, experts warn
News
Sikh prayer books made available to British Sikh military personnel after 100 Years
News
Next boss bats for ‘different approach’ to migration, says country needs more overseas workers
News
Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif’s takes dig at Team India after Men in Blue suffers humiliating…
INDIA
India welcomes UK court’s decision to dismiss Nirav Modi’s plea against extradition
News
Shocking! Sanitizers found to contain dangerous levels of cancer-causing chemical
News
Company owned by former Rochdale mayor in liquidation owing creditors more than £700,000
News
India to overtake China in number of US Visas issued by 2023
News
Testimonies of two psychiatric experts were crucial in clinching case: India’s premier investigating…
News
Review into Leicester disorder halts after social media ‘storm’
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW