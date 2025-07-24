LEGO reveals Nintendo Game Boy set, available to preorder now

Highlights
- LEGO unveils a replica of the Nintendo Game Boy
- 421-piece set includes buildable cartridges for Super Mario Land and Link’s Awakening
- Launches 1 October for $59.99
- Available to preorder from LEGO Store
- Aimed at adult collectors and nostalgic fans
LEGO announces 1:1 replica of Nintendo Game Boy
LEGO has officially revealed a new collector’s set based on the Nintendo Game Boy. Designed for adult builders, the set recreates the iconic handheld console at near life-size using 421 bricks.
Due to launch on 1 October, the set is currently available for preorder from the LEGO Store and is priced at $59.99.
What’s included in the set
The set contains:
- 421 pieces
- Age recommendation: 18+
- Product Number: 72046
- Dimensions: Over 14 cm (5.5 in) tall, 9 cm (3.5 in) wide, and 3 cm (1 in) deep
It includes a buildable Nintendo Game Boy console complete with realistic details like the D-pad, A and B buttons, Start and Select buttons, as well as contrast and volume dials. Three interchangeable screen panels allow you to switch between a classic Nintendo startup screen or gameplay visuals from Super Mario Land or The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening.
A nostalgic display piece
This Nintendo Game Boy LEGO set is not playable, nor does it feature sound or light elements. It is designed purely for display. A brick-built stand is included to showcase the console, along with a separate stand to display the unused cartridge.
LEGO categorises the set under its adult collection, appealing to fans who grew up with the original Game Boy during the 1990s.
Part of LEGO’s growing Nintendo range
The release continues LEGO’s collaboration with Nintendo. Previous retro-themed sets include:
- The LEGO Nintendo Entertainment System (2020)
- A pixelated Mario & Yoshi SNES-style set (2023)
- Multiple LEGO Super Mario interactive playsets
- LEGO Animal Crossing sets
- The upcoming Great Deku Tree from Zelda
With the Nintendo Game Boy set, LEGO once again taps into gaming nostalgia, offering fans a way to celebrate one of the most recognisable consoles in gaming history.