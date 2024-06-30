Law Society hosts Indian Bar Council in London

The discussions focused on potential amendments to the rules and regulations established in March 2023

The Bar Council of England and Wales also participated in the discussions. (Photo for representation: iStock)

By: Pramod Thomas

THE Law Society of England and Wales hosted the Bar Council of India at its premises in Chancery Lane in London on Thursday (27).

The Bar Council of England and Wales also participated in the discussions, building on a joint Memorandum of Understanding aimed at strengthening legal exchange, transitional legal practice, and friendly cooperation.

The discussions focused on potential amendments to the rules and regulations established in March 2023, and the next steps for their implementation, particularly in light of the pending challenge in the Delhi High Court.

“The Law Society of England and Wales, the Bar Council of India, and the Bar Council of England and Wales held successful and productive meetings,” stated Law Society president Nick Emmerson.

“India is an immensely important jurisdiction for us, and it has been a pleasure to host the Bar Council of India to further reaffirm our shared interests. We all share an ambition to strengthen the bonds of friendship between English and Welsh and Indian lawyers and to further the cooperation between our two jurisdictions.”

“The Bar Council of India confirmed that they hope to implement amended regulations to govern the entry of UK lawyers and UK law firms to the Indian legal sector by the end of July.”