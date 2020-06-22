Lauren Gottlieb shares screenshots of her old messages with Sushant Singh Rajput

It is still hard to believe that Sushant Singh Rajput is no more with us. The actor died by suicide on 14th June 2020.

Recently, actress Lauren Gottlieb took to Instagram to share a few screenshots of the messages that she had with him in 2016. She captioned the post as, “Today, I finally brought myself to look at my WhatsApp messages with Sushant over the years. I came across one conversation that broke my heart all over again, as it was filled with so much love, kindness, and true support for one another’s dreams! I felt a deep connection with Sushant as we were both “outsiders” and I looked up to him tremendously! I wanted to share this chat we had to remind everyone to walk, talk, and treat EVERYONE with this great amount of LOVE and SUPPORT as HE shared!!! I’m seeing so much hate going around. I do not want to tell anyone how to grieve, my process this week looked pretty ugly, BUT I think one of the BEST ways to honor his legacy is to BE THE BRIGHT, BEAUTIFUL, LOVING LIGHT that he exuded each and every day. The world is a better place because of Sushant’s humble heart. Let’s keep sharing his magic and be kind to one another 💖”

Well, the messages that Sushant and Lauren exchanged with each other give us a clear idea that the former was very supportive and motivating.

While Sushant was suffering from depression, his demise has started a lot of discussions about whether being ignored by Bollywood biggies was one of the reasons behind his suicide.