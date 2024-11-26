Lana Del Rey announces 2025 UK and Ireland tour dates

By: EasternEye

LANA Del Rey has announced a series of stadium concerts across the UK and Ireland for summer 2025.

The tour will commence at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on 23 June and include stops in Glasgow, Liverpool, Dublin, and London, where it will conclude at Wembley Stadium on 3 July.

This marks Del Rey’s first full UK and Ireland tour since 2017 and features some of her largest shows to date. Wembley Stadium, with a capacity of 90,000, is expected to host her biggest audience on this tour, reported Billboard.

Tickets will be available starting Friday, 29 November, through Live Nation’s website.

The artist’s last UK appearance was in August 2024, when she headlined the Reading and Leeds Festivals.

She also performed at London’s Hyde Park and the Glastonbury Festival in 2023.

In a personal milestone earlier this year, Del Rey married alligator tour operator Jeremy Dufrene in a private ceremony in Louisiana.

Responding to fans on Instagram in October, she shared: “Jeremy is the one and only. And amazing. And we’re very happy.”

Lana Del Rey UK and Ireland 2025 tour dates: