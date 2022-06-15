Website Logo
  • Wednesday, June 15, 2022
Lagaan to soon be adapted as Broadway show in UK?

It will be interesting to see a movie based on India’s victory over the Britishers getting the Broadway treatment in the UK.

NEW DELHI, INDIA: A cinema-goer looks at a poster of the film “Lagaan” at a cinema hall in New Delhi 25 June 2001. Produced by and starring top Bollywood leading man Aamir Khan, the sweeping multi-million dollar epic portraying a village’s struggle under British rule has opened to packed houses across India, with critics hailing it a new benchmark for the domestic film industry. AFP PHOTO/Arko DATTA (Photo credit should read ARKO DATTA/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker’s 2001 blockbuster film Lagaan: Once Upon A Time, which completed its 21 years of its release today, might be getting the Broadway treatment soon.

Lagaan, set in 1893 during the late Victorian period of India’s colonial British Raj, follows the story of Bhuvan (Aamir Khan), a villager from Champaner, Gujarat, who is challenged by an arrogant British officer, played by Paul Blackthorne, to a game of cricket, as a wager to avoid paying the taxes (Lagaan) they owe.

An industry source has revealed that Lagaan, which was produced by Aamir Khan Productions, its rights are being pursued by several producers from the UK.

“Several leading producers from the UK have requested for the rights from Aamir Khan Productions and a final decision will be made soon regarding the West End Theater,” the source stated.

The West End Theater is the UK equivalent of The Broadway show which is one of the biggest and most popular theatres worldwide.

The source further added, “Aamir Khan’s team is yet to make a final decision about it. The makers have different plans which include doing a worldwide tour of the show that will feature a completely original cast.”

Meanwhile, it will be interesting to see a movie based on India’s victory over the Britishers getting the Broadway treatment in the UK.

Helmed by Gowarikar, Lagaan was nominated in the Best Foreign Language category at the 74th Academy Awards and received widespread critical and commercial acclaim. It was the third film from the country to be nominated in the category after Mother India (1957) and Salaam Bombay! (1988).

Apart from Aamir, the movie also starred Gracy Singh, Rachel Shelley, Raghubir Yadav, Suhasini Mulay, Rajendra Gupta, and Akhilendra Mishra among others.

