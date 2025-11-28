Skip to content
Starmer faces backlash after u-turn on 'day-one' unfair dismissal rights

Angela Rayner, who drew up the bill before resigning in September over her tax affairs, was also reported to be considering opposing the move. Three weeks earlier she had warned against watering down the legislation.

The government said the change followed talks with unions and business groups to reach a compromise that would allow the bill to pass.

Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraNov 28, 2025
Vivek Mishra works as an Assistant Editor with Eastern Eye and has over 13 years of experience in journalism. His areas of interest include politics, international affairs, current events, and sports. With a background in newsroom operations and editorial planning, he has reported and edited stories on major national and global developments.
KEIR STARMER is facing opposition from Labour MPs after the government dropped its manifesto pledge to give workers the right to claim unfair dismissal from day one.

Ministers removed the proposal to change the qualifying period from 24 months to day one to move the workers’ rights legislation through the House of Lords. Under the new plan, workers will qualify after six months.

Left-wing Labour MPs and Unite criticised the decision, with The Times reporting that the change amounted to weakening Labour’s Employment Rights Bill.

Angela Rayner, who drew up the bill before resigning in September over her tax affairs, was also reported to be considering opposing the move. Three weeks earlier she had warned against watering down the legislation.

Conservative peers had defeated the government on day-one rights last month. Justin Madders, sacked as employment minister in September, called scrapping the commitment a “very serious matter” and told The Times that “we will need a great deal of convincing that this is the right thing to do”. A minister called the move “total self-destruction”, while another Labour MP said colleagues were “alarmed”.

The government said the change followed talks with unions and business groups to reach a compromise that would allow the bill to pass. Bridget Phillipson said the legislation could otherwise have been delayed “by another year” and told Times Radio: “This is a huge step forward for working people.”

Unite’s Sharon Graham said the bill had become “a shell of its former self”. Lisa Nandy said the compromise would “not please everyone” but said it resolved an impasse in the Lords.

The bill will still include day-one rights to sick pay and paternity leave, and the creation of the Fair Work Agency from 2026.

The government said reducing the qualifying period to six months was “a workable package”. Peter Kyle earlier said he would “do what it takes” to pass the bill.

Shadow business secretary Andrew Griffith called the change a “humiliating U-turn”. Rupert Soames of the CBI said he was “delighted” that talks had produced a compromise.

