Labour volunteers approach Faiza Shaheen for votes!

By: Shajil Kumar
Faiza Shaheen, who was disallowed by the Labour party to contest the general election, has accused party activists of knocking at her door while campaigning for the candidate who replaced her.
She wrote on X, formerly Twitter: “Wow, the Labour Party just had the gall to knock on my door.
“To be clear, when you use [the] Labour Party app you see the names of [those] who live there, I’m livid,” she added.
She published a photo of the apparent Labour canvasser, a woman dressed in pink, prompting criticism from other activists for targeting a volunteer.
Shaheen drew the anger of Labour party leaders after she allegedly liked a series of social media posts that downplayed anti-Semitism accusations.
She is reportedly contemplating to contest as an independent candidate for Chingford and Woodford Green in London.
The latest gaffe by Labour activists is likely to vitiate the row between Sir Keir Starmer’s camp and the left-wingers in the party.
Last week, Diane Abbott and her supporters claimed victory after she was eventually allowed to stand for Labour in Hackney North and Stoke Newington, after Sir Keir initially refused to back her.
That followed an investigation into her remark that Jewish people can experience discrimination but not racism.
Abbott accused Labour chiefs of carrying out “a cull of Left-wingers”, which Sir Keir denied.
She and the Labour Muslim Network have condemned the deselection of Shaheen.
Shaheen has said the person who has replaced her is doing badly and feels it will be easy win for the Tory incumbent Iain Duncan Smith.
Labour party’s governing body the National Executive Committee will formally approve the party’s candidates at a meeting on Tuesday.
