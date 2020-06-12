Laal Singh Chaddha to include a track on Coronavirus pandemic?

There is no denying the fact that the ongoing Coronavirus crisis has affected our lives in ways more than one. The pandemic may disappear from the face of the earth in some months, but its effects are going to be there for years to come.

There are a couple of filmmakers and writers in Bollywood, who are busy writing new stories against the backdrop of COVID-19. The latest we hear that the ongoing pandemic may find a mention in superstar Aamir Khan’s next film Laal Singh Chaddha. Yes, you read that right! Reportedly, the team is using the current break from shooting to update the script and include the Coronavirus pandemic in the story.

“It is self-evident that a film on the important historical happenings cannot be complete without communicating the Corona crisis. The shooting that is now halted would resume once the lockdown is over, with fresh inputs in the screenplay,” a source in the know informed an entertainment portal.

Laal Singh Chaddha, which is a remake of the classic Hollywood film Forrest Gump (1994), covers significant events of Indian history from 1947 until now. Aamir Khan will be seen in multiple avatars in the movie as his get-up keeps changing as the narrative progresses. Kareena Kapoor Khan, who last worked with the superstar in Talaash (2012), plays the female lead.

Advait Chandan, who made his directorial debut with Aamir Khan’s superhit film Secret Superstar (2017), is directing the high-profile film from the screenplay written by actor-writer Atul Kulkarni. Laal Singh Chaddha, produced by Aamir Khan Productions and Viacome18 Motion Pictures, is scheduled to release on Christmas 2020. However, a shift in its release date is likely due to the delay in shooting.