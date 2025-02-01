Skip to content
LA FireAid concert brings music legends together for wildfire relief

Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day joins Steve Ballmer and others at the FireAid Benefit Concert for California Fire Relief at the Intuit Dome

By Pooja PillaiFeb 01, 2025
Los Angeles united in a soul-stirring evening of music and solidarity at the FireAid benefit concert, pouring their hearts into raising funds for California wildfire relief. Held at the iconic Kia Forum and the breathtaking Intuit Dome, the event showcased an unforgettable all-star lineup that transcended genres, showing us that even in the darkest of times, music has the power to heal, inspire, and bring us together as one.

Green Day opened the night with "Last Night on Earth," surprising fans by inviting Billie Eilish to join them for a duet. Later, Eilish and her brother Finneas returned for a stripped-down acoustic set, performing tracks from her latest album. "L.A. is my only home, and I've got you," she told the crowd.

One of the most talked-about moments was the long-awaited Nirvana reunion. Dave Grohl, Pat Smear, and Krist Novoselic performed together for the first time in years, joined by a rotating lineup of guest vocalists, including St. Vincent, Kim Gordon, Joan Jett, and Grohl's daughter, Violet.

Katy Perry, wrapped in the California state flag, had the crowd singing along to "California Gurls," while Lady Gaga, Olivia Rodrigo, and Pink delivered high-energy sets. No Doubt's reunion was another highlight, with Gwen Stefani leading the band through hits like "Just a Girl" and "Don't Speak."

Dr. Dre made an unexpected appearance with Anderson. Paak, energising the audience with "California Love." Rock and pop legends, including Stevie Nicks, Rod Stewart, Sting, Stevie Wonder, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Earth, Wind & Fire, and Joni Mitchell also rocked the stage.

The lineup stretched across genres, featuring performances from Alanis Morissette, John Mayer, Jelly Roll, Dawes, Graham Nash, Stephen Stills, The Black Crowes, John Fogerty, Peso Pluma, Gracie Abrams, Lil Baby, and Tate McRae.

Proceeds from the concert will directly support wildfire recovery, with donations doubled by philanthropists. The night will forever be remembered as lasting proof of the resilience of the human spirit, using music to ignite hope, strength, and healing for those rebuilding their lives from the ashes of devastation

